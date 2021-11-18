The first round of playoff games eliminated more than half of our local teams. But the teams that survived did so in convincing fashion. However, I wouldn’t necessarily bank on that being the case this week. The matchups appear a lot more even in the second round, with favorites possibly about to run into some pitfalls.
Two local teams, Marlow and Mountain View-Gotebo, entered the postseason ranked in the top two in their respective classes and appear to be genuine state championship contenders. But they face tougher tests this week. Empire hasn’t lost since Week 2, but faces a Top-5 Balko/Forgan squad. Meanwhile, Tipton is likely an underdog to Laverne, but could absolutely put a scare into them if they are able to run the ball as well as they have the second half of the season.
History tells us that not all the favorites will advance after this week. There will be some upsets. The local powers just hope they’re not the casualties.
Few brackets are as chockfull of potential upsets as the Class 2A bracket, where so many teams are just as likely to be done after this week as they are to play for a state title. Marlow hopes they’re somewhat protected against a letdown in part because they’ve already played this Chandler team in the second round last year, only winning by 3. They know how good the Lions can be, especially running back Casmen Hill. I think the Outlaws are even better right now than they were this time last year. However, this will be the first team of this caliber they’ve faced this season. How will they fare? Have months of domination bred a killer instinct? Or will a lack of competition come back to bite them? I think Coach Matt Weber will have his boys prepared. Give me MARLOW 35, Chandler 28.
(Home team in CAPS)
Balko/Forgan 45, EMPIRE 41: This is a tough one. The last time the Bulldogs played a team ranked in the top 5 of the Class B polls, it was Velma-Alma and Empire suffered its only loss of the year, 52-22. The matchup of quarterbacks is going to be amazing. Balko/Forgan has an outstanding player in Jaden Hall, while Gabe Diaz has only continued to flourish. But Empire has plenty of weapons for Diaz to get the ball to. Will it be enough? I think it’s close, but I think I give the Bison the edge.
LAVERNE 50, Tipton 28: I think Tipton keeps it close early, but eventually runs out of gas.
MOUNTAIN VIEW-GOTEBO 65, Bartlesville Wesleyan Christian 13: While beating Sasakwa last week was impressive, my measuring stick for the visiting Mustangs is that when they faced the only other undefeated team in Class C, Timberlake, they were mercy-ruled.