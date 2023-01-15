Area basketball fans will be able to get their fix of high school basketball this week as the popular week of county tournaments begins Monday at three sites.
While there will also be some three-day tournaments starting Thursday for some Lawton and area teams, the Comanche County, Caddo County and Stephens County tournaments remain popular with fans as they are as much a reunion of sorts as they are for the basketball action on the court.
All three begin Monday with the Comanche County hosting four games at the Great Plains Coliseum while the Stephens County at Velma-Alma will follow the same all-girl format. Monday at the Caddo County event at Anadarko there will be eight games on the busy schedule with all but the top two seeds in each bracket playing that day.
On the girls side Lookeba-Sickles is the No. 1 seed and Cyril is the No. 2 seed and if those two survive the early tests it could be a dandy title matchup as the Panthers are No. 6 in Class B and the Pirates No. 6 in Class A.
The boys bracket in the Caddo meet stacks up to be just as interesting with Fort Cobb-Broxton holding the No. 1 seed and Carnegie the No. 2.
However, Apache already owns two wins over the Wildcats and there is a good chance those two will meet again Tuesday night.
The Mustangs are rolling along as the No. 1-ranked boys team in Class B with a 16-1 record, the only loss coming to Class 4A Newcastle by a 52-49 score Saturday in the finals of the Hinton Tournament.
Apache is No. 9 in Class A while Cyril is No. 12 and Carnegie No. 13 so that bracket could indeed have some fireworks as the event unfolds.
Rangers top seed in Comanche County
Big Pasture boys were the overwhelming top seed for this week’s Comanche County basketball tournament at the Great Plains Coliseum.
The Rangers have the best record in the field at 13-2 with both losses to Class A ranked Carnegie for Hunter Quickle’s club.
The girls rankings were especially close but in the end Walters got the nod with its 8-3 mark. Walters lost to a taller Hobart team Saturday in the Slick Hills Invitational at Apache, however, but the Blue Devils played tough defense even when shots wouldn’t drop.
The tournament will have two fill-in teams after Frederick decided to exit and compete in the Shortgrass Tournament in Altus.
The Elgin JV girls will fill that bracket and a Cache JV boys team will fill in on that bracket.
The tournament format remains the same with girls playing Monday and Thursday and the boys Tuesday at Friday. There will six games Saturday.
The girls seedings are: 1, Walters; 2, Sterling; 3, Chattanooga; 4, Geronimo, 5, Big Pasture; 6, Fletcher; 7, Elgin JV; and 8, Indiahoma.
Boys seedings are: 1, Big Pasture; 2, Sterling; 3, Walters; 4, Indiahoma; 5, Geronimo; 6, Chattanooga; 7, Indiahoma; 8, Cache JV.
With numerous new head coaches around the table, each took a short time to talk about their clubs and the responses ranged from “we’re pretty good” from BP Coach Quickle to one coach whose comments started with “we aren’t very good.”
The top three girls teams all seem to have the power to claim the title. Chatty was runner-up in the Jeff Hart Memorial Tournament Saturday at the Coliseum without one of its regulars, freshman post Randi Bass, in the lineup as players are limited in the number of events in which they compete.
Sterling Coach Jennifer Garner talked about shooting as well, saying “we have some good shooters but at times we’ve struggled to hit them.” She has veteran Emma Nunley as her leader with the senior making her final bid to win the County title.
Sterling boys coach Trent Parrish had his team in the finals of the Black Diamond Classic in Rush Springs and while the Tigers played well, they lost a 52-50 overtime thriller to Empire.