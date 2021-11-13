When you are dealing with high school athletes, it helps to have veteran coaches who can calm things down, make adjustments and then see what happens.
That was just how MacArthur rallied from a 10-0 halftime deficit to stun Piedmont, 14-10, in the first round of the Class 5A football playoffs Friday at Cameron Stadium. The Highlanders will host Pryor next Friday with the time to be determined. Pryor beat Bishop Kelly, 21-6.
The visiting Wildcats totally dominated the first half, building a 189-47 edge in total offense and putting 10 points on the board. In the second half, the Mac defense found new life and while Piedmont still moved the ball, the Highlanders found a variety of ways to keep them off the board and give the offense a chance to get into a groove with primary weapon Isaiah Gray on the sidelines with an ankle injury.
“Our defensive coaches made a few minor changes with where we wanted guys to be lined up because that Flexbone is tough to stop,” head coach Brett Manning said. “Piedmont throws a bunch of different wrinkles at you and while they are hard to spot, we did a much better job in the second half.”
It helps to have veteran coaches like Max Plunk, Ernie Manning and Phil Dennis in the press box and another wily old veteran in Leo Holmes on the sidelines to aid in spotting those little things for defensive coordinator Mike Reffett.
“We knew they were going to be tough to stop but our kids played hard and with a lot of resolve in the second half,” Reffett said. “I was sure proud of them.”
With the offense stymied in the first half with Gray out and quarterback Gage Graham having trouble finding open receivers, the special teams came to the rescue as Xzavier Booth returned the second-half kickoff 68 yards to the Piedmont 7-yard line.
That was all the offense needed as Devin Bush needed three carries to put the ball into the end zone at the 11:03 mark of the third quarter. Matt Aguilar hit the PAT to make it 10-7 and you could almost hear the big sigh of relief from the large Mac crowd that showed up.
Mac’s defense stopped one Piedmont drive on an interception by Montez Edwards, then forced a punt on a 4th-and-2 at the Mac 39 with just 8:36 remaining.
That set up the most important drive of the season. With Bush and Fontane Mollett rushing the ball and Graham finding his passing touch, the Highlanders methodically marched downfield, but it took a pair of great 4th-down plays to salvage the season.
The first came when Graham hit tight end Vaughn Poppe for a 7-yard gain as the Highlanders converted a 4th-and-6 from their own 36.
Then came the play of the season on 4th-and-10 from the Piedmont 33. Graham moved around to buy himself some time and Poppe ran a nice route to just inside the hash marks at the 10-yard line. The ball floated high but the 6-2 Poppe leaped high, tipped the ball with a couple of fingers and hauled it in as he hit the ground on his back, a pass that will go down in Mac football lore. And, when he was already down at the 8-yard-line, a Piedmont defender delivered a fierce blow, moving the ball to the 4-yard line with less than five minutes left in the game.
Bush got the score on first down behind great blocks on the right side by Caden Tahbonemah and Dillon White. Aguilar tacked on the PAT and Mac was finally up, 14-10, with 4:16 remaining.
At that point, everyone knew that it would take an ultimate effort by the Mac defense to keep the Wildcats from moving the ball, but the Highlanders got a break because the visitors had already called two timeouts and while the Flexbone is a great ground-gobbling offense, it’s not great when it comes to passing.
Still the Wildcats moved downfield with three first downs, the last coming at the Mac 15. That’s when the Highlanders made two great defensive stops on rushing plays, forcing a 3rd-and-6.
“We were just hoping that they might throw the ball because we thought we had an edge there,” Manning said. “Our guys did a good job in coverage and we found a way to get the stop.”
On the fourth-down incompletion, there were a couple of Highlanders pressuring Piedmont quarterback Josh Mars and while they didn’t reach him for a sack, they obviously affected the pass and it went just off the hands of the intended receiver.
Mac, aided by a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty on Piedmont, then merely went into the Victory Formation and Graham closed it out by kneeling twice to start a huge celebration, which included more than 250 Fort Sill soldiers who were on hand as part of Veterans Day festivities.
Give Graham a great deal of credit for keeping his cool after a slow start where he was 0-for-4 passing in the first half. But after the break he completed 5-of-7 for 51 yards and the two huge fourth-down plays.
With Gray out, Bush finished as the rushing leader with 58 yards on 10 carries while Mollett added 15 on three carries, Montez Edwards two carries for 16 and Graham had five runs for 17 yards.
Mac wound up as the only team from District 5A-1 to advance as Ardmore, El Reno and Noble all lost. McGuinness beat Ardmore, 56-21; Guthrie beat Noble, 40-0, and Carl Albert beat El Reno, 42-7.