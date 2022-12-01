TYLER, Texas—Cameron women got off to another slow start but when Head Coach Jeff Mahoney shows his Aggies the video of Wednesday’s Lone Star Conference opener against UT-Tyler he will zero in on a 30-second span late in the game where his club was unable to convert on three straight shots on one possession and wound up losing a 61-58 heartbreaker to the Patriots.

The Cameron men had their chances as well but two turnovers and three missed shots in the final two minutes spoiled the Aggies’ bid as they fell, 69-57.

Tags

Recommended for you