TYLER, Texas—Cameron women got off to another slow start but when Head Coach Jeff Mahoney shows his Aggies the video of Wednesday’s Lone Star Conference opener against UT-Tyler he will zero in on a 30-second span late in the game where his club was unable to convert on three straight shots on one possession and wound up losing a 61-58 heartbreaker to the Patriots.
The Cameron men had their chances as well but two turnovers and three missed shots in the final two minutes spoiled the Aggies’ bid as they fell, 69-57.
Both CU teams will play LSC games Saturday with the women visiting Texas Woman’s University in Denton for a 2 p.m. game while the men play Dallas Baptist at 3 p.m.
Women struggle with shooting
Neither team was very sharp in the first conference game of the season with both shooting right at 40 percent from the field and just 17 or 18 percent from long range.
The cold shooting and tough defense kept the game well below the averages for both clubs and while CU never led in the game, the Aggies were in it all the way.
Korie Allensworth got the Aggies within three at 57-54 with a conventional 3-point play with 1:54 remaining. When the Patriots missed a 3-pointer with 1:40 remaining, CU’s Katie King grabbed the rebound and the Aggies went to work. Alena Wilson had the first chance on that possession but her layout missed the mark.
LaKya Leslie grabbed the rebound and went back up for a layup but that one missed as well. However, Leslie grabbed her own rebound and passed to Korie Allensworth who got a good look from long range but it missed and the Pats grabbed the rebound and went about trying to pad the narrow lead.
The Aggies were forced to pick up a couple of quick fouls to try and send the Pats to the line but Martina Machalova got open inside and put home a layup with 44 seconds remaining, putting CU in a tough situation.
When CU finally got an Alena Wilson jumper to fall, there were just 18 seconds remaining and the Aggies were still down by three. Forced to foul and send the Pats to the free throw line, Lovisa Hevinder sealed the outcome with a pair of free throws with eight seconds remaining.
CU hit just 3-of-17 from long range for 17.6 percent but the Pats were not much better sinking 4-of-22 for 18.2 percent. The Aggies hit 13-of-14 from the free throw line and also won the rebound battle but losing two players to fouls and 19 turnovers hurt the CU cause.
Neither team played well and the stats showed just how close these two were Wednesday with almost identical numbers across the board.
Both shot below 40 percent from the field, they each shot almost identical numbers from long range, both hit 8-of-11 free throws and the rebound battle was 45-42 in favor of the Pats.
Cameron did have three more turnovers, 16 to 13 for the Pats, but CU had 12 points off its turnovers and the Pats had 14.
The Aggies got points from all eight players who suited up but the CU season leader in points, Reggie Prudhomme, struggled as he scored just one point and was 0-for-6 from the field. He was plagued by foul trouble and exited in the final minute of the game with his fifth. He came into the game averaging 14.6 per game but the Pats kept him frustrated with tough defensive pressure.