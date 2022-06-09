Whether you refer to billiards or pool as “sports” or not, they are undoubtedly competitive.
And this week, the competition is fierce, and right in the shadows of the Wichita Mountains.
The Apache Casino & Hotel has hosted plenty of billiards tournaments before, notably the Oklahoma state championships, which are run by CSI (Cue Sports International). But despite what the name may imply, those tournaments are open to anyone from any state, as long as they have gone through the proper qualification avenues.
This week, the Billiard Congress of America (BCA) is hosting its annual Black Gold BCA Championship at the Apache Casino. Starting this past Sunday and continuing through this upcoming Sunday, the 12th, a total of 68 players (40 men and 28 women) will compete. Lee Bayless, the acting interim director of marketing for the casino, said that despite there not being as many people as during the state championships in November, this week actually may be more cutthroat when it comes to the levels of intensity.
“This is the exclusive Oklahoma state championship,” Bayless said. “This particular tournament is only open to those from in the state. This one is more competitive because they know the out-of-staters aren’t going to come in and take some of the big money, so they might skip out on that one, avoid some of the pool sharks.”
Early in the week, there were 10-ball and 9-ball tournaments that were more limited-entry, while the bigger tournaments (8-ball singles, team and scotch doubles) were being hosted Wednesday and Thursday in the casino ball room, which is equipped with 32 tables for this competition. And these aren’t just any tables, as Bayless previously built a connection with Diamond Billiard Co., perhaps the premier table company in billiards. Soon after, Diamond provided tables for the competition.
Players came from as close as Lawton and as far away as Miami. And while most of them will stay at the host venue, Bayless said that’s not their sole goal.
“We’re trying to bring (events) in that bring in business to neighboring venues, rather than just pack up our own venue,” he said.
The tournament is also open to spectators of all ages. Matches will continue through Sunday.