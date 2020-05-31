We have received some much needed rain. New water, full ponds and lakes, all good things for fish and fisheries management.
If you are a pond owner, and want to improve the fishing, you may be asking…So what do I do now?
If it is not a new pond, then the place to start is finding out what is left in your pond. Many pond owners think surveying fish populations in a pond is something only a professional fisheries biologist can do. Determining the fish species present, their size distribution and relative abundance in a pond is not as hard as it may seem. Most pond owners who have spent time seining or fishing are already familiar with the two most common techniques used to monitor pond fish populations.
Biologists with the Nobel Foundation, out of Ardmore, suggest using these two techniques consistently over time and maintaining records from the surveys can provide useful information. A pond manager needs to know the fish species present and have an understanding of their size distribution and relative abundance before making management decisions such as stocking additional fish, removing a specific number or size of fish, or restricting the harvest of a species.
Seine survey — Seine surveys are primarily used to monitor the reproductive success of largemouth bass, bluegill and some other members of the sunfish family by capturing young fish that are young-of-the-year or possibly from the previous year. Seine surveys are also useful in monitoring the presence and relative abundance of minnow species, mosquito fish, aquatic invertebrates and amphibians.
This survey method is best conducted between mid-June to mid-September because this is when most young fish are present. Seine surveys are conducted with a 15- to 50-foot long and 3- to 6-foot tall mesh net that is pushed through the water. The mesh size should be 1/8- to 1/4-inch square. Handles are typically wooden poles, or PVC or metal pipes with capped ends. For most farm pond surveys, a 20-foot by 4-foot seine with a 1/8- inch mesh is sufficient.
Select areas that are shallower than the seine height on the deep end and free of obstructions such as rocks, stumps, logs, sticks, wire and excessive aquatic vegetation. Each pond seine survey typically covers a quadrant area, meaning the area surveyed resembles a quarter of a circle. This is accomplished by one person standing on the shoreline holding one end of the seine while another person takes the opposite end of the seine into the water perpendicular to the shoreline until the seine is tight.
The person in the water then pushes the bottom of the seine back towards the shoreline while keeping the seine tight. Each time the seine is pushed through the water making a quadrant is called a seine haul. Attempt to conduct at least four seine hauls in ponds that are 1 acre or larger without sampling the same area twice. Additional seine hauls are necessary for diverse fisheries or large ponds.
Survey results from a pond with a balanced largemouth bass and bluegill fishery would reveal a mixture of fingerling (young fish 1 to 3 inches long) largemouth bass and bluegill as well as a few aquatic invertebrates. If survey results indicate abundant aquatic invertebrates (hundreds), largemouth bass and bluegill may be absent or their abundance is limited.
Dozens of crawfish, tadpoles or salamander larvae per seine haul indicate few or no largemouth bass present. Seine surveys are not an effective method to monitor species such as crappie or catfish. Information to record during seine surveys includes fish species, measurement of each fish species in half-inch or centimeter increments, and species and numbers of aquatic invertebrates and amphibians.
Hook and line — Hook and line surveys are primarily used to determine the presence, size distribution and relative abundance of adult fish. Hook and line surveys are basically structured fishing trips where records such as time spent fishing, fish species caught, and weight and length of every fish caught are recorded. In addition to these records, types of terminal tackle (lure) used and length of time each was used also should be written down.
Typically, when a fish is caught, it is placed in a live well or fish basket, then every couple of hours, the species, weight and length of the fish are recorded and the fish are released back into the pond. Using catch per man-hour of effort, and fish weight and length measurements, a pond manager can learn the quality of a fishery. Weight information is usually analyzed by calculating relative weight per size class. Relative weight (actual weight divided by an optimum weight per fish length) is used to determine whether a fish species tends to have healthy weights for various lengths.
Length information is usually analyzed by plotting length frequency per size class in diagrams and by calculating proportional stock density. Proportional stock density indicates the relative abundance of a species. To determine proportional stock density, a pond manager divides the number of quality fish (e.g., bass larger than 12 inches) by the total number of adult fish (e.g., bass larger than 8 inches).
Conduct hook and line surveys during the same time frame each year. When surveying largemouth bass and bluegill fisheries, attempt to conduct the surveys during months when the fish are more likely to be caught, such as late March, April, May, early June, October and early November. Try to avoid conducting a survey for three days after a cold front moves through the area.
Necessary equipment includes rods, reels, artificial lures and/ or live bait. When surveying for largemouth bass, use a variety of different sized lures ranging from 1/32 ounce to large hard and plastic baits. When surveying for bluegill, use a number 8 hook baited with earthworms.
Attempt to annually collect at least 50 of each species of interest. If it is not possible to collect 50 fish of a specific species, conduct surveys on three separate days during the same season. Ideally, a manager wants a wide range of sizes of each species to be present.
Monitoring fish in a pond can be done by any pond owner using these techniques. Consistently using these methods through the years and during the same time period provide a better understanding about the fisheries in a pond. Using these techniques individually only answers one piece of the puzzle. However, when combined, they address many questions about fisheries in a pond.
For more general information about fisheries and pond management, visit the Nobel Foundation website at www.noble.org, or the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation at www.wildlifedepartment.com.
Paddle fish state record broken
A fishing guide who normally gives clients a chance to snag a big Oklahoma paddlefish outdid himself May 23 when he hauled in a 143-pound giant that was certified the official state record for that species, beating the previous record by a whopping 10.5 pounds!
The fish actually missed being a rod-and-reel world record by only about a pound!
Jeremiah Mefford of Kiefer was enjoying some family time at Keystone Lake on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend when he connected with the huge primitive fish that harkens to prehistoric times. He operates Reel Good Time Guide Service but was taking the day off to spend some time fishing with his wife, Ashley, and his son, Brody.
Because of some unique regulations pertaining to the snagging and harvest of paddlefish, several variables lined up in order for the record paddlefish to be certified by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. These included:
· The fish was snagged on a day when harvest is allowed. (Paddlefish regulations prohibit harvest on Mondays and Fridays, and ODWC will not certify any paddlefish records on those days.)
· The angler had not reached his two-fish annual limit for paddlefish harvest, and therefore he could legally hold and harvest the fish. (Regulations specify no culling, which means a paddlefish cannot be held or restrained but must be released promptly if an angler chooses not to harvest the fish.)
· ODWC employees were nearby and were able to respond in a timely manner to weigh the fish and witness the state-record affidavit.
Mefford wrote about the day’s experience on social media. “It was time to leave … and then came my favorite sentence: ‘Just one more.’ My wife and son both decided to let me reel one in, and of course I’m OK with that. Little did I know it was a true monster!
“This fish had my arms worn out, and I was not quite sure if it was from my lack of working out, or was it a giant? After fighting the fish for several minutes, it surfaced about 40 feet from the boat, and we got our first glimpse along with four other boats watching the battle play out.”
Once Mefford had the paddlefish at the boat, he quickly took a weight and saw 146 pounds. “I then got on the phone with wildlife management, and they immediately headed our way. … The Game Wardens did an outstanding job with the fish from the handling and gathering-information standpoint.”
Senior Fisheries Biologist Jason Schooley was one of two ODWC employees able to rush out to Keystone Lake. He said they “immediately headed to the lake with the scale, cradle, and additional equipment. … We had the fish weighed within 68 minutes of receiving the call, and I felt that was about a best-case-scenario response time.”
Even though Mefford was prepared to harvest the huge fish, he indicated that he would choose to release it if possible. Schooley determined a successful release would be possible, as the angler had shown great concern about the well-being of the paddlefish from the moment he snagged it, and the fish had been treated with great respect. Also, the water temperature was still somewhat cool, which helps with survivability. “Paddlefish are ram ventilators, meaning that they need to swim constantly to get oxygen through their gills. Restraining a paddlefish can often result in mortality, especially in warm water temps,” Schooley said.
As it would be illegal for Mefford to release the fish himself (also known as culling), he agreed to relinquish possession of the live fish to the Wildlife Department so it could be released. Schooley said the fish was resuscitated for about 10 minutes on the boat ramp then moved farther offshore. “When the fish showed signs of vigor, we let loose, watched it sink, and then monitored the fish’s movements using Livescope (sonar). The fish plainly swam into deeper water, remained upright, and we followed its directed swimming for a few minutes until we were convinced that the fish was likely to survive the experience.”
Mefford’s catch was 76 inches in total length and 44.5 inches in girth. The previous state record weighed 132 pounds, 8 ounces, and was snagged about two years ago by Larry Dale Morphew out of the Arkansas River.
Schooley said this case was fortunate in that it resulted in a successful release, which isn’t always the case. He said his decision to release this fish was based on its solid chance of survival and that the angler agreed to relinquish possession. In some cases, the delays required to certify a record fish might result in the fish’s death.
Mefford wrote that he enjoyed visiting with the ODWC personnel. “And best of all, they were able to release the fish, and it swam off vibrantly.”
The paddlefish is a primitive species, with a fossil record dating to the age of the dinosaurs about 75 million years ago. Resembling a shark, it has smooth skin and a skeleton mostly of cartilage.
A long paddle-like blade, called a rostrum, extends forward from the fish’s head. The rostrum is covered with tens of thousands of sensory receptors that enable the fish to detect weak electrical fields produced by zooplankton, its primary food.
The American paddlefish roams lakes and rivers of the Mississippi Basin. Paddlefish were once very abundant across their range but have declined in many areas. These fish can live up to 30 years, and they can grow to huge sizes. The rod-and-reel world record American paddlefish, snagged in Kansas in 2004, weighed 144 pounds. The largest American paddlefish on record, taken by a spearfisherman in Iowa in 1916, reportedly weighed 198 pounds.
Oklahoma’s paddlefish population is seen as among the healthiest in the nation, and the sport of snagging paddlefish draws anglers from many states. The Wildlife Department’s paddlefish management program involves an extensive process of netting, weighing, measuring and marking paddlefish with metal bands on the lower jaw. For several months every year, the Department operates a Paddlefish Research Center near Miami, Okla.
Anglers wanting to experience battling these large fish are required to have a state fishing license (unless exempt) and a free paddlefish permit. Regulations for paddlefish snagging can be found here in the Oklahoma Fishing Regulations Guide.
And anyone wanting to arrange a guided paddlefish trip can find a list of state-licensed fishing guides here on the Wildlife Department’s website.
SOUTHWEST FISHING REPORT
Altus-Lugert: Elevation 1.2ft below normal, water upper 60s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ALTU.lakepage.html. Walleye fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs, minnows and rogues along the dam, docks, rocks and in coves. Crappie and white bass excellent on jigs and minnows along the dam, docks, rocks and in coves. Channel catfish excellent on minnows, punch bait, stinkbait and worms below the dam, flats, river channel, river mouth, shallows and in coves. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: Elevation 1 ft. above normal, water 70 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07308990. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, punch bait and shad in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: Elevation 1 ft. above normal, water 60s and cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FCOB.lakepage.html. Saugeye fair on jigs around points. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: Elevation 1 ft. above normal, water 71 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/LTKO2.current.html. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure, docks and riprap. Blue catfish fair on dough bait, punch bait and shad in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: Elevation normal, water 70. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TOMS.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, punch bait and stinkbait along rocks and shorelines. White bass, striped bass hybrids and Saugeye good trolling crankbaits in the main lake and around points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 8-15 ft. around brush structure, creek channels and points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: Elevation 1.5 ft. above normal, water low to mid 70s and extremely stirred up with the recent rains. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WAUR.lakepage.html. The spillway is open and running. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait along channels and main lake. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and rocks. Walleye and Saugeye fair on crankbaits along the dam, riprap and spillway along the dam, riprap and spillway. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.