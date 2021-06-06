We have received some good rain. New water, full ponds and lakes, all good things for fish and fisheries management.
If you are a pond owner, and want to improve the fishing, you may be asking…So what do I do now?
If it is not a new pond, then the place to start is finding out what is left in your pond. Many pond owners think surveying fish populations in a pond is something only a professional fisheries biologist can do. Determining the fish species present, their size distribution and relative abundance in a pond is not as hard as it may seem. Most pond owners who have spent time seining or fishing are already familiar with the two most common techniques used to monitor pond fish populations.
Biologists with the Nobel Foundation, out of Ardmore, suggest using these two techniques consistently over time and maintaining records from the surveys can provide useful information. A pond manager needs to know the fish species present and have an understanding of their size distribution and relative abundance before making management decisions such as stocking additional fish, removing a specific number or size of fish, or restricting the harvest of a species.
Seine survey — Seine surveys are primarily used to monitor the reproductive success of largemouth bass, bluegill and some other members of the sunfish family by capturing young fish that are young-of-the-year or possibly from the previous year. Seine surveys are also useful in monitoring the presence and relative abundance of minnow species, mosquito fish, aquatic invertebrates and amphibians.
This survey method is best conducted between mid-June to mid-September because this is when most young fish are present. Seine surveys are conducted with a 15- to 50-foot long and 3- to 6-foot tall mesh net that is pushed through the water. The mesh size should be 1/8- to 1/4-inch square. Handles are typically wooden poles, or PVC or metal pipes with capped ends. For most farm pond surveys, a 20-foot by 4-foot seine with a 1/8- inch mesh is sufficient.
Select areas that are shallower than the seine height on the deep end and free of obstructions such as rocks, stumps, logs, sticks, wire and excessive aquatic vegetation. Each pond seine survey typically covers a quadrant area, meaning the area surveyed resembles a quarter of a circle. This is accomplished by one person standing on the shoreline holding one end of the seine while another person takes the opposite end of the seine into the water perpendicular to the shoreline until the seine is tight.
The person in the water then pushes the bottom of the seine back towards the shoreline while keeping the seine tight. Each time the seine is pushed through the water making a quadrant is called a seine haul. Attempt to conduct at least four seine hauls in ponds that are 1 acre or larger without sampling the same area twice. Additional seine hauls are necessary for diverse fisheries or large ponds.
Survey results from a pond with a balanced largemouth bass and bluegill fishery would reveal a mixture of fingerling (young fish 1 to 3 inches long) largemouth bass and bluegill as well as a few aquatic invertebrates. If survey results indicate abundant aquatic invertebrates (hundreds), largemouth bass and bluegill may be absent or their abundance is limited.
Dozens of crawfish, tadpoles or salamander larvae per seine haul indicate few or no largemouth bass present. Seine surveys are not an effective method to monitor species such as crappie or catfish. Information to record during seine surveys includes fish species, measurement of each fish species in half-inch or centimeter increments, and species and numbers of aquatic invertebrates and amphibians.
Hook and line — Hook and line surveys are primarily used to determine the presence, size distribution and relative abundance of adult fish. Hook and line surveys are basically structured fishing trips where records such as time spent fishing, fish species caught, and weight and length of every fish caught are recorded. In addition to these records, types of terminal tackle (lure) used and length of time each was used also should be written down.
Typically, when a fish is caught, it is placed in a live well or fish basket, then every couple of hours, the species, weight and length of the fish are recorded and the fish are released back into the pond. Using catch per man-hour of effort, and fish weight and length measurements, a pond manager can learn the quality of a fishery. Weight information is usually analyzed by calculating relative weight per size class. Relative weight (actual weight divided by an optimum weight per fish length) is used to determine whether a fish species tends to have healthy weights for various lengths.
Length information is usually analyzed by plotting length frequency per size class in diagrams and by calculating proportional stock density. Proportional stock density indicates the relative abundance of a species. To determine proportional stock density, a pond manager divides the number of quality fish (e.g., bass larger than 12 inches) by the total number of adult fish (e.g., bass larger than 8 inches).
Conduct hook and line surveys during the same time frame each year. When surveying largemouth bass and bluegill fisheries, attempt to conduct the surveys during months when the fish are more likely to be caught, such as late March, April, May, early June, October and early November. Try to avoid conducting a survey for three days after a cold front moves through the area.
Necessary equipment includes rods, reels, artificial lures and/ or live bait. When surveying for largemouth bass, use a variety of different sized lures ranging from 1/32 ounce to large hard and plastic baits. When surveying for bluegill, use a number 8 hook baited with earthworms.
Attempt to annually collect at least 50 of each species of interest. If it is not possible to collect 50 fish of a specific species, conduct surveys on three separate days during the same season. Ideally, a manager wants a wide range of sizes of each species to be present.
Monitoring fish in a pond can be done by any pond owner using these techniques. Consistently using these methods through the years and during the same time period provide a better understanding about the fisheries in a pond. Using these techniques individually only answers one piece of the puzzle. However, when combined, they address many questions about fisheries in a pond.
Management – the next step is to consider stocking or removing fish from the pond. But care must be taken. People unintentionally harm pond environments by releasing inappropriate fish, dumping aquarium organisms, transferring water from a river or using contaminated equipment. Inappropriate organisms, or the microscopic hitchhikers on them, in associated water or on equipment can create havoc in a pond, such as harming desired fish populations, introducing diseases or establishing invasive species, said Noble biologists.
Fish stockings into a pond should be carefully planned and conducted only when approved by the pond’s manager. Unplanned stockings can upset relatively delicate predator-prey balances. Establishing another predator in a pond ecosystem (green sunfish, warmouth, crappie, blue catfish, flathead catfish, spotted gar, longnose gar, etc.) usually reduces biomass of largemouth bass and bluegill through competition by the additional predator and its predation on bass and bluegill. This may be an acceptable outcome when the additional predator fits the manager’s goals for the pond. Otherwise, negative impacts on largemouth bass and bluegill usually are undesirable consequences of the additional predator.
For more general information about fisheries and pond management, visit the Nobel Foundation website at www.noble.org, or the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation at www.wildlifedepartment.com.
Southwest Fishing Report
Altus-Lugert: Elevation below normal, water 70 and clear. Channel catfish good on minnows, punch bait and stinkbait along flats and main lake. Walleye, white bass and crappie good on bill baits, crankbaits and jigs along the dam, main lake and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: Elevation above normal with three flood gates open 6 inches, water 70 and cloudy. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and shad along flats, main lake and points. Saugeye fair on crankbaits and sassy shad in the main lake and around points. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: Elevation above normal, water 70s and cloudy. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: Elevation above normal, water 71 and clear. Saugeye slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: Elevation below normal, water 70. Blue and channel catfish good on stinkbait around points and rocks. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair trolling crankbaits in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: Elevation above normal, water 60s and stirred. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait in coves and along creek channels. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait and sassy shad along the dam and main lake. Reservoir is open with a release of 368 cfs as of Monday, May 31. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.