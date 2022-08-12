There is a simple fact that rodeo fans are well aware about when it comes to bull riding and it’s rather simple; the bulls most stock contractors are putting in the chutes are just more than what many contestants are able to handle.
After seeing five bull riders fail to ride on Wednesday, Coy Pollmeier of Fort Scott, Kan., was able to make the buzzer and give the “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” crowd something to cheer about at the 84th Annual Lawton Rangers Rodeo.
Pollmeier wound up being the only rider out of the five scheduled to compete that made the buzzer and when the 82 flashed on the scoreboard the fans gave him a huge ovation.
And to make even better news, he wound up getting the Liberty National Bank performance bonus for two nights, allowing him to put $1,000 in his pocket to give him funds to get on down the road to his next stop.
“I really didn‘t know much about that bull but I was just happy to get him covered,” the Kansas cowboy said. “I knew that just making the whistle would be big after nobody rode Wednesday. He is a spinner but he didn’t really go that fast and it allowed me a chance to just make sure he didn’t throw anything extra in there.”
While Pollmeier already pocketed the bonus money, with the 82 he may very well get an even larger check Saturday when the final standings are announced.
The Rangers Rodeo will conduct its third performance tonight at 7:30 p.m. at the LO Ranch Arena where it will be “Military Night” to honor veterans and active duty members of the military. Leaders from Fort Sill will be on hand to take part in the opening ceremonies.
The bareback riding didn’t see any major changes as 3-time world champion Will Lowe of Amarillo and Jayco Roper of Oktaha both managed to ride young boncs from the Beutler and Son Rodeo Company for a pair of 76s to share the $500 performance bonus from Liberty National Bank.
Lowe, who won the Rangers Rodeo in his first trip top Lawton after his college days, said it was one of those rides you just want to finish.
“That’s a little young horse and he’s still learning,” Lowe said. “He was squatting there in the chute and you hate to take them like that. You want them to be squared up. He’s a little electric horse and will only get better.”
Those two may get a check from the rodeo secretary Saturday but with two more performances they could also wind up with the bonus money only. For now, Ty Breuer stays in the lead with the 84 he earned Wednesday on Anything Goes.
The big news in the steer wrestling came when Stockton Graves turned in a 4.0 to take the second go-round lead and also wrest control in the average with an 8.3 on two head.
There was a big change at the top of the saddle bronc riding as Jacobs Crawley of Stephenville, Texas, rode Beutler and Son’s Black Gold for an 82 to grab the lead.
Crawley, the Chairman of the Board for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, is just outside of the top 15 in the world standings and he’s hoping to get a check in Lawton to aid his cause.
“That horse has been around for a long time and you usually get a good chance on him,” Crawley said. “Right now I’m just trying to keep my nose down and hope it pays off.”
There was a change right behind the top as Dean Wadsworth of Buffalo Gap, Texas, posted a 79 on Game Changer to ease into second with two more performances remaining.
While none of the barrel racers on Thursday’s schedule were able to bump Jessica Routier and her 17.24 from the lead, three others did get into the top five. Savanna Woodfin of Stephenville, Texas, posted a 17.31 to move into second and red-hot Leslie Smalygo of Skiatook moved into third with a 17.37.