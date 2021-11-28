STILLWATER — There’s a simple phrase that Mike Gundy put forth to his Oklahoma State University football team: “Find a way”.
That’s just what the Cowboys did to steal a 37-33 victory from Oklahoma in what may be the final Bedlam game and one of the best.
In the end, Oklahoma State’s defense did just what it had been doing much of the season, giving up little ground, stopping two late OU drives in the final minutes of the game to set off a wild celebration on the Boone Pickens Stadium turf.
The Cowboys’ offense self-destructed in the third quarter, losing a fumble that led to an OU safety, then muffing a punt that the Sooners turned into a touchdown, giving the visitors a 33-24 lead.
But the OSU offense finally got its act together and found a way to score on back-to-back drives to get back in the game, trailing 33-31 with 13:52 left in the game.
Then the Sooners took their turn with the self-destruction, as they muffed a punt and OSU’s Demarco Jones recovered at the OU 5-yard-line. Three plays later, Jaylen Warren scored and the Cowboys had found a way to get the lead away from the Sooners.
It sure wasn’t over, though, as the Sooners had two late possessions. The first was thwarted by a pair of great plays by linebacker Devin Harper, who stopped OU quarterback Caleb Williams on two scrambles to turn the ball back over to the OSU offense.
But, not daring to risk a pass, the Cowboys called three straight running plays, each of which were followed by OU timeouts.
OSU punter Tom Hutton sent a great kick out of bounds at the OU 20 but on second down Williams broke free for 55 yards to the OSU 24 with 28 seconds remaining. Three plays netted nothing, and on 4th-and-10, Williams tried to find some magic, but freshman Collin Oliver tracked him down six yards from a first down. After one OSU kneel-down, the fans started pouring onto the field to celebrate.
The comeback gave fans plenty of reason to celebrate as the Cowboys stayed in the race for a potential College Football Playoff berth heading into Saturday’s Big 12 Conference championship game against Baylor. You could almost hear the excitement of the OSU win in Waco which needed that exact formula to bump the Sooners from chasing another Big 12 title.
There were so many heroes for the Cowboys but one worth mentioning was the tale of offensive tackle Josh Sill. He came into the game and with nine minutes remaining and after making a big block on OSU’s final touchdown, he was helped off the field.
He came to the sideline and trainers started to take off his shoe. He told them, “No, just tape it, I’m going back out there”.
That was the attitude the Cowboys carried in those final minutes, just making enough plays to find a way to win.