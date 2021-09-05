STILLWATER — Take out the starting quarterback and one of the best defensive players and it could make for a tough night for any college football team, even one playing at home against a foe that was paid a hefty guarantee to just show up.
Instead of a big opening night for Oklahoma State, it was a battle for survival. And Oklahoma State did survive, but only just.
But it was one of those days for several Big 12 Conference teams that didn’t live up to the predictions. The goal Saturday was not to win big, just win.
With OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders out on COVID protocol and talented defensive tackle Trace Ford out with an injury, it was up to the rest of the Cowboys to get what was expected to be an easy victory. However, when the offensive line can’t help a team muster any running attack, it will make it tough to be consistent and that was indeed the case for the OSU offense that struggled to get any movement up front all evening.
The Bears were content to pack the box and force OSU’s backup quarterback Shane Illingsworth to try and get what he could in the passing game. That worked early but when Tay Martin started limping noticeably, that big threat was not very effective in the second half and things just kept getting worse after that.
A couple of field goals had kept the Bears in the game early in the third quarter by a 20-6 score but after a horrible OSU offensive series gave up great field position, the Bears marched right downfield, where Jose Pizano kicked another field goal to make it 20-9 with 1:15 left in the third quarter.
While the OSU defense did rise up and kept the Bears out of the end zone, it sure didn’t give the anxious OSU fans much confidence with the offense struggling. Then to see a third-down conversion wiped out by a holding penalty, the anxiety got even worse entering the fourth quarter.
That was just the start of this wacky drive. The Cowboys had another holding call, then two delay of game calls and then came an apparent touchdown catch by Martin that wound up being overturned.
All that misery finally came to something positive as Alex Hale kicked a 35-yard field goal with 13:05 remaining in the game.
It’s going to be a long season for OSU fans if the offense can’t get some consistency and find a ground game.
After that point the OSU defense made just enough plays to salvage a 23-16 victory.
But it took a host of replays, overturned calls and a botched OSU kickoff return that stretched out the final minutes of the game and left fans shaking their heads as they headed for the exits after the outcome was finally decided.
The bottom line, film review today will not be much fun for the offensive unit which is going to have a busy time getting ready for Saturday’s home game against Tulsa.
Hart was friend of all
There is something magical about attending a college football game, regardless of the level, and most often my memories center around one great play, a crazy comeback or a special player who stands out for many reasons.
Tonight, my job took me to Stillwater to watch Oklahoma State University’s season opener against Missouri State. As much as my heart and mind needed to be geared up for that contest, I found myself instead thinking about my buddy Jeff Hart.
My first memories of Hart came when covering Altus High School games when he was playing for the Bulldogs. Even then he was the toughest player I’d ever seen in his 5-10 frame.
Nothing changed when he joined Cameron’s football program where he became a much-feared defensive standout. He found a way to get the job done regardless of the size of those backs or receivers he was trying to tackle.
That’s how most of us knew him; the toughest guy we ever watched play the game. When I learned he was fighting COVID19, I thought the virus had come up against a guy who would shove it aside and come out even stronger. Maybe that’s why his death Wednesday afternoon knocked so many of us for a loop, leaving many in tears and their voices shaking as news of his death spread across this region just like this virus has been finding people of all ages, all sexes and making them fight for their lives.
The irony made it even tougher, like covering his alma mater Altus Thursday against Cache. The Altus coaches and fans were all stunned by the news because that’s just how Hart’s smallish frame cast such a huge shadow across Southwest Oklahoma and beyond.
Over the years we sat together, shoulder to shoulder at the Great Plains Coliseum for the Comanche County Tournament and playoff tournaments. He always made sure that championship Saturday at the country tournament was special as he’d smoke ribs, brisket, and his famous potatoes for us to dine on before the last two games of the tournament.
His reputation as one of the area’s premier smokers continue to grow as families would chase him down to provide holiday meals and in many cases, lunch for families about to bury a loved one. He never did it for the money, he did it for the love of his friends and their families.
In recent months, Jeff had retired as the chief engineer for Cotton Electric and he was ready to enjoy life with Juli, his kids and grandkids.
No longer was work going to interfere with hunting season and in another sad irony, he passed away the day dove season opened and as anyone who knew Jeff well, that bird was one of his favorites to hunt, clean and cook after a successful outing.
Life won’t be the same for anyone who knew Jeff but I will be reminded of his friendship every morning when those dove share their amazing call in our back yard.