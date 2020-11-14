DUNCAN — With many great first-round playoff matchups featuring teams having to travel to different parts of the state, Eisenhower had to drive just 30 minutes east on Highway 7 to Duncan to take on the Demons.
In the end, the Demons would top the Eagles in a defensive slugfest, 21-3.
Duncan began the game with ball and appeared to gain traction on Eisenhower, but things quickly changed as the Eagle defense would force a fumble.
TreVaughn Walton would get the run game rolling, handling three carries for 17 yards. However, the drive would come to a halt as the Demons would stop the Eagles on fourth down in Duncan territory.
The defenses continued to play a very stingy and aggressive, as the Eagles would respond in a big way with a huge fourth-down stop, as the Demons would turn the ball over on down at the 7-yard-line.
Cory McClelland would get the Eagles out of danger, catching a huge pass from Will Trachte for 12 yards to give Eisenhower more breathing room to operate.
Walton followed suite with a big play of own, getting a 26-yard run inside the Demon territory.
Unfortunately, the drive would come to another stop as Demons would hold the Eagles on fourth down again, giving the ball to the Duncan offense.
Again, the Eagles’ defense would respond with huge turnover as James Clark would end a promising Duncan drive.
The offensive struggles continued, as Stephen Culberson would get the strip sack to flip the momentum back to the Demons as the first quarter ended.
Two minutes into the second quarter, Tate Wilkins would take the quarterback draw for a 15-yard touchdown run, as the Demons would get the first score of the game.
Eddy Guerra would come on for the point-after attempt, knocking it down for an early 7-0 lead.
The Eagles were quick to respond, as Walton would answer back with back to back runs of 20 and 12 to get the Eisenhower offense in the plus-side territory.
On fourth and seven, Eisenhower sent out Christopher Argyros for a successful 32-yard field goal, giving the Eagles their first points of the game.
After another Duncan three and out, the Eagles get the ball back in tough field position, but a chance to take the lead.
The Eagles began to find their footing following big catch by Aliifaatui Faoadanni for 15 yards.
But on the next play, Desmond Pettit would intercept Trachte’s pass, setting the Demons up at the Eisenhower 23-yard line. On the ensuing offensive play, Wilkins would take it himself again from 23 yards out for his second score of the game.
Ike appeared to get some life breathed into it as Noah Haskins would take the kickoff return all the way to the Duncan 13-yard-line. But the Demon defense proved to bend but not break, getting another fourth down stop as the half ended.
McClelland would get Eisenhower started with good yardage gain, but another fumble would end their drive prematurely.
The game continued to be dominated by three-and-outs until Trachte threw his second interception of the game, this time to Blayton Montgomery as the Demons were set up with nice field position.
A few plays later, Wilkins would punch it in from 16-yards out for his third score of the night.
With the loss, Eisenhower ends its season with a 2-7 (1-3) record as the school gets ready for the winter.
Duncan will now go on to face Bishop McGuinness to take on the Fighting Irish in the second round of the 5A Oklahoma High School Football playoffs.