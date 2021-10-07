Jaeden Poahway is clearly the easiest player to spot on the field for Eisenhower’s football as he stands 6-3 and weighs a trim 280, which is down a little from last season.
A player that big is destined for the line, playing on both sides of the ball when he’s needed. However, most of the time you find him at right tackle on the offensive line.
He knows all the tricks of the trade after playing for four seasons, two at Cache and the last two at Eisenhower.
“My family moved to Lawton so that’s how I wound up here,” the big senior said. “I’ve tried to work hard on weights to get better and last summer I went to a couple of camps. I think I’ve learned a lot that has helped me become a better player.”
The key to line play is simple, but it helps to be quick and strong.
“I benched 270 and the last squat I did was 455, so those things are important when playing on the line,” he said. “You have to have good footwork on the line but another key is hand placement. You have to be quick and get them (defensive ends) before they can get their hands on you. You get them locked up and then just overpower them.”
While playing on the line doesn’t seem all that exciting, it’s an important job, one that Poahway enjoys.
“I feel honored to do my job and help my team,” he said. “The offensive line is like a brotherhood. When I came here from Cache, they welcomed me with open arms. We are a tight-knit group. Even when we aren’t up here practicing, we’re known to hang out together.”
When asked who has been the toughest defensive end to block all season, Poahway had a surprise answer.
“To be honest, the toughest guy I have to block is Kingston (Tito) who is on our team,” Poahway said of the 6-2, 235-pound sophomore. “He’s really going to be good because he’s already making it tough on me in practice.”
While the long bus ride to Guymon for Friday’s third District 5A-2 encounter is a challenge for many athletes, not so for Poahway.
“I will just listen to my music and watch some football video and try and get some rest,” he said. “I normally listen to R&B music or rap. But the most important thing is to just rest and focus on my job.”
Which can change at the drop of a dime if the Ike defense is in trouble.
“When they need me, I’m going in at nose guard,” he said. “They want me to either draw a double-team which allows us to get somebody else free and then I just try and get in the backfield and disrupt the play.”
Like most linemen, a big smile splashed on Poahway’s face while talking about his favorite food and since his family roots are traced to the Kiowa and Comanche nations, fry bread is one of those items he loves.
“My aunt Nicole Smith usually makes a meat pie that our family all loves,” he said. “It has ground beef, potatoes and peppers and then you wrap it up in fry bread and just enjoy it. That and Indian tacos are a meal we all love for family gatherings.”
Poahway has long honored his Native American heritage.
“When I was younger my brother and I both danced but when I got about 6-foot tall I outgrew all my outfits and decided to quit,” he said with another big grin. “That dancing and learning our native language is something my brother and I both do to try and keep our heritage alive in the years to come.”
While Poahway has the size, strength and quickness to play at just about any level, thus far he’s not being heavily recruited but his future may very well hinge on the future of the Eagles.
“I would love to play DI football but I’m going to have to see what fits my financial situation,” he said. “I think the thing that will help me is that when we get into the playoffs, more college coaches might see me and the other seniors. What we have to do first is just keep playing hard and we can reach all our goals.”
Clearly there is an air of confidence in the 2021 Eagles as you might have noticed that Poahway didn’t say “if” the Eagles make the playoffs but “when” they make the playoffs and if they keep playing like they have thus far, that will clearly be an attainable goal.