The first of six “Fall Po-Boy Tournaments” took place last Wednesday at Thunderbird Lanes where an excellent group of bowlers, with a wide range of skill levels, were in the running.
Averages varied from 138 for 231 but handicap made for a fun competitive atmosphere where anyone could win at any given time.
Tournament official Richard Jacoby reported that after two games of qualifying the top eight making the seeded bracket were as follows.
1st — Damon Claunch (535), 2nd — Marc Scholl (524), 3rd — Mark Hill (514), 4th — David Yett (467), 5th — Bill Oakes (461), 6th — Paul Zerbe (451), 7th — Tory Morales (440) and 8th — Mitchell Hill (432).
First alternate was Barry Morris with 420.
Jacoby said that, “Morales had the biggest challenge spotting 73 pins in a one game match but took care of business with a 258 game against the new bowler on the block, Marc Scholl.”
“He then defeated Mark Hill, 247-222, and went on to win the championship against former PBA player, Bill Oakes.”
Mark Hill and his son Mitch cashed placing third and fourth.
An alternate scratch division has been added to the format for the first two games of qualifying. Mark Hill took first with 514, followed by Bill Oakes with 461.
Po-Boy tournaments will run every Wednesday for the next four weeks starting at 7 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes.
Other league highlights
Dale Perry was at it again, putting together a 740 on games of 256, 248 and 236 while bowling in the His and Hers at Thunderbird Lanes last Tuesday evening to top the honor roll for series.
Perry was the only bowler able to break the barrier and score more strikes than not.
On the other hand, when they do not all fall, sometimes you just have to pick up the pieces and move on, as did James Vaughn who converted the Big Four, 4-6-7-10, in the same league.
The Early Birds was the setting for a nice bundle of 700 series’ including a 738 by Jimmy Prater on games of 247, 234 and 257.
Brant Hill came in at 711 that went 248, 248 and 215 and Chris Yett rolled 707 on games of 219, 258 and 239.
These scores from the Early Birds were missed from the week of Sept. 28th but carrying forward, Brant Hill added 268, 205 and 236, a 709, in last week’s outing.
Chris Yett was the Suburban leagues top scorer, rolling 223, 277 and 233 for a 733.
Gabby Galloway rolled 204, 235 and 279 for a 718 and Brandon Trimpey put up a 708 on games of 233, 219 and 256.
The ladies high game and series was also a product of the Suburban league when Jordan Kasza lit up the lanes with games of 258, 256 and 205 for a 719.
And Steve Neher led in senior league play with a 712 that included games of 279, 213 and 220 bowled in the Socialites.
Youth highlights
Bumper bowlers made the cut this week, posting the first 100 games of the season.
Jussiah Lucas scored a 131 and Cynthia Davis rolled 100 even, both while bowling in the T-Bird Mini-Shots at Thunderbird Lanes.
The T-Bird HotShots reported Jake Croft with the best set of 384 on games of 124, 138 and 122 and Caden Burk put up the high numbers for youth with games of 214, 183 and 156 for a 653 bowled in the T-Bird Legends.
Tori Justice, who finished the day with a 552, rolled the top scores from the Oak Trees youth league at Twin Oaks.
No-Tap Colorama news
The spotlight fell on Dan Nicar in the first game of the Tuesday No-Tappers at Thunderbird Lanes as he proceeded to run the front eleven no-tap strikes before coming up short of at least another nine count.
Nicar settled for a 298 that assisted in the second highest series of the day of 774.
With a five-pin lead, Howard Thompson took the high series honor for the week, scoring a 288 closer to sum up a 779 total.
Sam Bowman rolled another no-tap 300 game and Mike McLester kicked off the day with a 298 to high-light high games in the Oct. 2 edition of the weekly Senior 9-pin Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes.
Below are the rest of the results: Men’s Division Hdcp: 1st – James Williams, 873. 2nd – Sam Bowman, 832. 3rd – Cleo Travis, 790.
Women’s Division Hdcp: 1st – Sue Avis, 787.
Scratch Series: 1st – Sam Bowman, 787. 2nd – Johnnie Scheid, 761.
Mystery Doubles: (Gm 1, 1st) James Williams/Don Ginter Jr, 550. (Gm 1, 2nd) Damon Foster/Mike McLester, 506. (Gm 2, 1st) Robert Copeland/Cleo Travis, 552. (Gm 2, 2nd) Elaine Henderson/Sam Bowman, 540. (Gm 3, 1st) Sue Avis/Diane Frame, 545. (Gm 3, 2nd) James Williams/Don Ginter Jr, 541.
Strike pot winners: Johnnie Scheid, Sam Bowman, David Yett.
Special Ticket results: 21 Jackpot: Bob Henderson (8+8+7=23): No winner.
Match Play: Sam Bowman (9 — X — out): No winner.
Pill Draw: Damon Foster (needed 2, got 0): No winner.
The senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is held every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm and is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.