There was another super turnout, as 27 bowlers were on hand, vying for the coveted Po-Boy title at Thunderbird Lanes last Monday night.
Qualifying scores were high with the top six averaging 240 or better.
Leading with games of 247 and 289 was Brant Hill with 539 including his 3 pins of handicap.
Mark Hill followed with 269 and 255 for 524 and John Troutman was third with 229 and 256 for 510 all total.
Fourth seed was James Ray with games of 269 and 224 for 493, Andrew Petering put together a 486 for fifth and Kellan Hill made the 240 club with 289 and 193 for 482.
The remain field of qualifiers were Matt Ray and David Yett, 479, James Middleton, 477, Mark Cotledge, 471, Shannon Coleman Sr., 468, Payne Jolly, 461, Robert Lansberry, 454, Barry Morris, 452, Mark Paslay, 448 and Tony Faustner, 446.
High scratch game winners were Kellan Hill with a 289 for the highest and tying with a 269 game were James Ray and Mark Hill for second.
John Troutman’s 256 was high for game two, followed by Mark Hill with a 255.
It was bring your ‘A’ game kind of night for the single elimination bracket where the results went as fol-lows.
Brant Hill (257) over Faustner (205), Middleton (180) over Yett (162), Jolly (255+71=326) over Petering (239), Lansberry (266) over James Ray (217), Troutman (247) over Morris (187), Kellan Hill (235) over S. Coleman Sr. (209), Matt Ray (233) over Mark Cotledge (171) and Mark Hill (216) over Paslay (185).
Middleton lined in for a 238 to beat Brant Hill’s 223 in the round of eight where Jolly advanced over Lansberry, 218-201.
Troutman rolled passed Kellan Hill, 217-198 and Matt Ray edged out Mark Hill 209-208.
The semifinals saw Matt Ray and John Troutman tie with 199, requiring a 9th- and 10th- frame roll-off, where Troutman advanced 40-39.
On the other side, Middleton put forth a gallant effort towards overcoming the handicap difference but Jolly was in a zone and made it to the finals with a 259 over Middleton’s 219.
Troutman also put up a good fight but it was Payne Jolly’s night in the spotlight, taking the title match 222 to 204.
Only two more Po-Boy events slated for the Summer Series so don’t miss your chance to be on the winner’s list.
Tomorrow night, July 26th and then the summer finale on Aug. 2nd are the next two dates.
Tournament director Richard Jacoby will start taking signups at 6 p.m. on tournament nights at Thunder-bird Lanes. Call ahead and be early to avoid delays in starting at 7 p.m.
The entry fee is still only $25 per person.
On the League front…
Robert Copeland led in regular 10-pin scoring last week with a 704 series posted in the Roudy Bunch league on games of 227, 222 and 255.
In no-tap league bowling, Bob Carter topped the Socialites league thanks to a no-tap 300 rolled in game three that allowed for the days high series of 785.
Carter bested that the next day with games of 261, 300 and 278 for an 839 in the Tuesday No-Tappers.
Gary Webster joined Carter on the NT300 game list with his effort credited to game three of the Tuesday No-tappers.
And sometimes this happens, coming up short on the last roll, even in no-tap scoring. Last week both Russell Nauman and Ernie McAllister saw their effort disappear with a 7 count on their last throw netting a grand score of 297.
For those of you interested in joining the fun of league bowling, now is the time as area bowling centers gear up for the forth coming 2021-2022 Fall/Winter bowling season.
Stop by your local bowling center today for details.
Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama Results
Damon Foster shot 817 with handicap to win the Senior No-Tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes last Friday afternoon.
Mike Peckinpaugh landed on 777 for second place and Cle Cox along with Randy Travis tied for third with 771.
Peggy Towne rolled 760 to take ladies high series honors, followed by Karin Monahan at 698.
Scratch series winners were Mike Peckinpaugh, 744, Damon Foster, 718 and Sam Bowman, 699.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) Jerry Hill/Chick Ellis, 504
(Gm 1, 2nd) Karin Monahan/Michael Sneed, 501
(Gm 2, 1st) James Williams/Peggy Towne, 556
(Gm 2, 2nd) Damon Foster/Marshall Miller, 502
(Gm 3, 1st) Barbara Ellis/Gene Augustine, 553
(Gm 3, 2nd) Cle Cox/Maria Garcia, 537
Strike pot winners:
Randy Travis, Cleo Travis, Maria Garcia, Damon Foster, David Chester
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Chick Ellis (6+6+7=23): No winner
Match Play: JP Nauman (X – X — 9): No winner
Pill Draw: Damon Foster (Needed 4, Got 8): No winner
Waldo: Richard Payette (with head pin; left 6, 7): No winner
Waldo: Richard Payette (without head pin; left 2-4-7-10): No winner
Thunderbird Lanes hosts the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama every Friday afternoon, starting at 1 p.m.
The event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
PBA Fort Sill Regional News
Patrick Hanrahan won the Fort Sill PBA Regional last Sunday afternoon at Twin Oaks Bowling Center.
The 26-year-old left-hander out of Wichita, KS, averaged 249.05 over 21 games to win this year’s event.
It was reported that Hanrahan’s ball of choice for the weekend was the Hammer Purple Urethane.
There were several bowlers from within this area in the field including Bill Kaplan who was awarded an entry into the event with his sweeper win on Friday night.
Kaplan reported that he only got to bowl eight games but was still happy with his 133 under on the Don Carter oil pattern that was used for this tournament.
In all there were 79 professional and amateur bowlers in the competition.
Some names that stood out were former Fort Sill Champion and national touring professional, Francois Lavoie who cashed in 14th, local (WF) bowler Jason Romeiser finished 26th, James Price (Marlow) 41st, William Kaplan, 55th, Mason Sterkel 65th, and Shannon Coleman Jr. at 76th, but not at the bottom.