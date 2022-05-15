The ever popular and almost world-famous Po-Boy tournaments are back for seven weeks of excitement, thrills and high scoring at Thunderbird Lanes.
The events will be held on Monday nights at 7 p.m. starting on June 13 and will continue through Aug. 1, with the exception of July 4th, which will be skipped in observance of Independence Day.
This is a handicap, singles tournament geared for competition at a low cost of only $25 per event.
Handicap will be based on 90% of 220 off the bowler’s 2021-22 highest ending average.
All entrants will bowl two games before the field is cut to the top eight or sixteen (depending of entries).
Bowlers are then seeded into a single elimination bracket with high vs. low until the bracket is filled.
The event will pay the top four finishers each week.
Contact Richard Jacoby for further details.
League Highlights
Honors steered clear last week with barely over a hand full of leagues still on the floor.
Topping the series charts was Phil Kilmartin with a 750 from the Entertainer’s last week of competition.
Kilmartin had games of 256, 278 and 216 to make up the week’s high series.
Also in the Entertainers, Teri Jester ended her season with the ladies high game of the week of 256.
Patrick Caton was a close second for men’s high series with a nice 740 from the Suburban league that went 255, 211 and 274.
The men’s high game of 279 was a series opener for Ted Williams who started the Guys and Dolls league with the frame-away score.
Williams added 206 and 234 and walked out with the night’s high total of 719.
Also in the Guys and Dolls, Andrea Halstead rolled 202, 246 and 230 for the ladies high series of the week of 678 and congratulations to Christina Deen for a super 569 series bowled off a 130 average.
Deen had games of 183, 220 and 166 to make up the series.
And settling for a tie with 702 each were Steve Mans and John Troutman of the TNT league.
Mans shot 256, 208 and 238 and Troutman rolled 231, 259 and 212.
2021-2022 League Champions
The senior Entertainers league that meet on Wednesday afternoons at Thunderbird Lanes ended their 36-week session last week, awarding team “Moving Forward” first place with 92.5 wins for the year.
Bowlers included Sam Cosino and his crew of high rollers, Phil Kilmartin, Duane Hurwitz, Kenny Ratke and Ronnie King.
Kilmartin took league-high average with 232.91 and King earned most improved with plus 21.27.
Teri Jester earned top average for the ladies with 193.74 and Sue Avis raised her average over 17 sticks thanks to a new ball, a new fit and a quarter side action to assist with focus.
No-Tap News
The Tuesday No-tappers ended last week with team “3 Roosters and a Hen” taking first place by a landslide.
Bowlers included Marvin Cox, Cle Cox, Kenny Ratke and Charline Paslay.
Tom Jiron was the winner in the Senior 9-Pin Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes a week ago last Friday, bowling an 816 series with handicap.
Second place went to David Yett for 793 and Don Ginter Jr. took home third with 777.
Peggy Towne was the winner in the women’s division with 826, followed by Sue Avis with a 740 for second.
John Troutman was the only bowler with a no-tap 300 game that assisted in a second place win in Scratch Singles.
David Yett took first with 760.
The Mystery Doubles event turned out as follows.
Gm. 1, 1st – Don Ginter Jr/Randy Travis, 526
Gm. 1, 2nd – David Yett/Peggy Towne, 511
Gm. 2, 1st – Tom Jiron/Diane Frame, 579
Gm. 2, 2nd – David Yett/Peggy Towne, 547
Gm. 3, 1st – David Yett/Peggy Towne, 561,
Gm. 3, 2nd – Margit Augustine/Bob Hartley, 550
Strike pot winners were Don Ginter Jr. and Richard Payette and for the second week in a row, Special Challenge Shot tickets were all left for the next event.
Trying for her second straight week, Peggy Towne busted on the “21 Jackpot” attempt with counts of nine, seven and six for 22. Getting closer though!
Diane Frame rolled six and eight to go out on “Match Play” and Elaine Henderson needed a four count but found the blue boards to nullify her “Pill Draw” effort.
Cleo Travis left the 6-10 while trying to leave a split and John Troutman tried the old fire it up the middle shot trying to catch Waldo. Notice that we said trying.
This event is held every Friday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes starting at 1 p.m. All bowlers age 50 and above are eligible to participate.