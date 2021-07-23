The question is eternal: would you rather be the big fish in a smaller pond or a smaller/medium-sized fish in a bigger, nicer, fancier pond?
OK, maybe I paraphrased a bit. But you get the picture.
For years, Oklahoma has had it pretty good, certainly as good as one could hope in what is often considered the most tenuous, unstable Power 5 conference in college football. You win 11-12 games each year, you win your conference title and you likely get in the College Football Playoff.
But that’s typically where the fun stops. Because Oklahoma has been beaten in the semifinals of each of its four CFP appearances, the past three times coming to SEC squads.
What’s that old saying about joining them if you can’t beat them?
Of course, joining the SEC — a proposition with which Texas and Oklahoma reached out to the conference offices earlier this week — doesn’t guarantee success. Obviously, the idea of potentially having to face Auburn, LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, Georgia and Florida on a regular basis makes some OU fans wince a bit, the idea of losing more than twice in a season is not something they’ve been used to. But what a program looks like when it enters into a conference might not necessarily match what it could look like in a decade. Just ask Texas A&M.
So other than joining a conference that routinely puts teams in the CFP and is annually considered the best conference in America, what is in it for OU?
Many are pointing to the TV revenue. The fact is, the payouts would be nicer, but the discrepancy between potential take-home and what OU brings in now with the Big 12 wouldn’t be much more, maybe $5-8 million a year more.
What they’d be joining is a conference with a reputation. They would also be leaving a conference with a reputation, one that has been used against the Sooners and Longhorns in recruiting battles over the past few years. While Lincoln Riley can tell a recruit that if he signs with Oklahoma, he’ll have a high probability of playing in the playoff, that same recruit can turn on the television in late December/early January and watch the Sooners get rolled by an SEC power (unless, of course, that team is without its four best pass-catchers in the Cotton Bowl).
One thing to remember: a potential
Consider that since 2018, some of the top prospects from Oklahoma — Josh Proctor, Dax Hill, Myles Slusher and A.J. Green — have gone out of state for their college careers. Consider that Kendal Daniels originally was set to go to the SEC and Texas A&M, before flipping to Oklahoma State. And consider the fact that two of the top recruits in the state this year, Chris McClellan of Owasso and Gentry Williams of Booker T. Washington, are being heavily linked to the likes of Ohio State and USC, and it all seems to fit a theme: in a state where the Sooners used to essentially cherry-pick the top of the class, top prospects (especially on the defensive side of the ball) believe they might have a better chance of excelling elsewhere.
Moving to the SEC could help change that. Of course, a conference alone doesn’t improve your defense. But having top-of-the-line athletes helps that cause. And being able to tell those athletes they’ll get to play against top competition each week in the best conference in football helps aid the recruiting cause.
There are still plenty of moving parts and plenty of road blocks, namely the matter of television contracts and whether the SEC would even vote the duo in. But it certainly will continue to dominate headlines until decisions are made.
And even after that, we’ll still talk about it. Because...what else are we going to do?