With high school basketball playoffs set to start in less than two weeks, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) is doing all it can to make sure the postseason takes place in its entirety, but that it is done in the safest manner possible.
On Wednesday, the OSSAA released safety guidelines for the district, regional and area rounds of the playoffs. Although officials from the organization are still having conversations with the State Department of Health and the office of Gov. Kevin Stitt, a minimum set of protocols will be enforced at all host sites, which include Fletcher, Geronimo, Fort Cobb-Broxton, Central High, Temple, Tipton, Cyril and Cache for the Class A and B playoffs.
That set of guidelines states that facial coverings or masks will be required, social distancing is to be practiced (including for all student groups), each school will only be permitted to have 10 spirit squad members and seating will be designated to meet the capacity mandates set either by the OSSAA or by each specific site.
At this time, the OSSAA does not have a set capacity limit, though each participant (players, coaches, etc.) are allotted four tickets per contest. Executive Director David Jackson said he hopes to achieve 50 percent capacity if possible.
“If the governor extends his order as it is currently written, we’re going to be limited to the four per participant,” Jackson said.
Game times are set for 1 and 3 p.m. for the afternoon sessions and 6 and 8 p.m. for the evening. Facilities will be cleaned in between games, though Jackson said that if the same schools participate in back-to-back games, the cleaning may be deemed unnecessary and the second game can begin earlier (i.e. School A plays School B in a girls game at 6 and School A plays School B in boys afterward, the boys game can begin at 7:45).
Unlike in this past fall’s football playoffs, an outbreak of COVID-19 on a team who is slated to advance will not allow the team they just beat to advance. Rather, it allows their upcoming opponent to progress.
Tickets will still be $7 for all district, regional and area games.