Celebrate

Eisenhower’s Aldo Hernandez celebrates after making a penalty kick during a 3-2 shootout victory against MacArthur during a key district game between the city rivals. Hernandez is the son of Ike head coach Enrique Hernandez who will lead the Eagles against Oklahoma City Southeast on Tuesday, May 2.

 Courtesy

High school fans are primed and ready for the busy playoff competition in all of the spring sports and judging by the size of the crowd on hand to watch Elgin and MacArthur in their final District 5A-2 baseball games Monday there should be plenty of excitement when the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announces the regional pairings for the largest classes, 6A-5A-4A-3A and 2A.

What we learned Monday was that Elgin is the 5A-2 district champion and will be playing the No. 8 team from District 5A-1 which if the information in the OSSAA manual is correct that should be Southeast. The OSSAA has to move some teams from the East to West because of the imbalance of teams in 6A and 5A so it’s best to wait until those brackets are printed on the OSSAA Website.

