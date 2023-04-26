High school fans are primed and ready for the busy playoff competition in all of the spring sports and judging by the size of the crowd on hand to watch Elgin and MacArthur in their final District 5A-2 baseball games Monday there should be plenty of excitement when the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association announces the regional pairings for the largest classes, 6A-5A-4A-3A and 2A.
What we learned Monday was that Elgin is the 5A-2 district champion and will be playing the No. 8 team from District 5A-1 which if the information in the OSSAA manual is correct that should be Southeast. The OSSAA has to move some teams from the East to West because of the imbalance of teams in 6A and 5A so it’s best to wait until those brackets are printed on the OSSAA Website.
While Elgin will be hosting one 5A regional the official word has not been released on whether Noble or Duncan will host another 5A regional. Those two teams finished 11-3 in district and since they split their district games the deciding factor is marginal points in their games so it appears that Noble should have the edge there but until the OSSAA makes it official it’s better to not guess for now.
Regardless, Duncan and MacArthur will be on the road for regional games against teams from District 5A-1 and there are some dangerous teams in that district which will be a tough test for anyone. Altus finished fifth in District 5A-2 and Eisenhower finished seventh so both of those clubs will be hard-pressed to pull off an upset in the regional.
Teams in 2A, 3A and 4A will be competing in two-team bi-district events this week and then into regionals next week.
For the Class A and Class B teams they will be involved in regionals this week and the familiar names are once again at the top of the list of favorites.
Sterling will be hosting a Class A regional starting Thursday with the Tigers facing Wilson at 11 a.m. Porter and Pioneer-Pleasantville meet at 1:30 p.m. in the other first-round game.
Fletcher has been assigned to a Class A regional at Dewar where the Wildcats will have to face the top-seeded hosts at 11 a.m. on Thursday. Drummond and Okarche round out the field and will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the other first-round contest.
Fort Cobb-Broxton will be hosting one of the Class B regionals with the Mustangs battling Battiest at 11 a.m. Thursday. Glencoe and Sentinel round out that field and those two meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. While Fort Cobb-Broxton coach Dale Bellamy sure isn’t talking about a rare trifecta for the school with a fall baseball title, state basketball title and a chance to get the spring title as well, fans have been talking about the possibility on social media but Bellamy has shut down that talk among his team and is trying to get them to focus on the challenges ahead like having arch-rival Roff hosting a regional and will be ready to face the Mustangs in a couple of weeks.
Big Pasture is in the B regional at Moss and the Rangers will face Buffalo Valley at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Moss and Lomega are playing the first game at 11 a.m.
While the baseball teams won’t have long to rest up for the playoffs, the soccer teams are getting a break of a week after finishing their seasons last Friday and won’t play first-round playoff games until either Monday, May 1, or Tuesday, May 2.
The largest delegation of area teams will be in the 5A girls bracket where Duncan, MacArthur and Elgin are all preparing for games on May 2 and while Duncan and Mac are hitting the road the Owls will be hosting Carl Albert on Tuesday, May 2 in what is expected to be a dandy first-round battle. Elgin was second in District 5A-1 with a 5-2 record while Carl Albert was third in District 5A-2 with a 5-2 district mark. Duncan was also 5-2
Duncan, which also was 5-2 will face a tough challenge from Piedmont which was second in its district at 6-1. MacArthur was 4-3 in district in fourth place and will face the ultimate challenge against McGuinness which was 7-0 in district action.
In the 5A boys bracket Eisenhower will enter the playoffs as a third-place team after going 5-2. The Eagles’ first-round opponent is Southeast which was second in 5A-2 with a 6-1 record. Duncan boys wound up one spot ahead of Ike at 6-1 in second but the odds-on favorite to win the title is Santa Fe South which won District 5A-1 with a 7-0 district record and a 12-1 overall mark.
Eisenhower’s boys just squeezed out third with a tense victory over MacArthur that went through 80 minutes of regulation play, two 10-minute overtimes and then a penalty kick shootout where Ike pulled off a 3-2 victory.
In Class 4A the lone area qualifier were the Cache girls who finished third in District 4A-1 with a 5-2 district mark. Bethany won that district at 7-0 and Chickasha was second at 6-1. Cache will have to make the long trip to Woodward on Monday, May 1, and face the Boomers who were one of three teams that ended up 6-1 in district and had to go down to tie-breakers to decide the order of finish.
With our soccer playoffs just starting, the UIL playoffs in Texas are already well into the final rounds and one of the surprise schools was Marcus High School in Flower Mound, Texas, which claimed its first state soccer title with a 2-0 victory over Fort Bend Ridge Point to win the Class 6A title for the first time in 18 years.
One of the top players on the Marcus High team is freshman Madi Patterson who is the daughter of a pair of former Lawton High School grads. Madi has already been named one of the top soccer players among UIL players and was one of the team’s leading goal scorers this season. Madi’s mom Misty Martin Patterson was head cheerleader at LHS and also Lore Queen. Madi’s father is Marco Patterson who is a computer specialist.
Madi’s grandfather Shelby Martin was in the Apache High Class of 1969 with this writer and he spent many years in the banking business in the Dallas area and later in the Wichita Falls area. He was tragically killed on July 31, 2017 while riding his Harley to Apache to visit his parents. Madi’s great-aunt is Shelia Fountain, long-time Lawton Public Schools teacher and administrator.