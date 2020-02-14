Class 6A boys
Lawton High Regional
Friday, Feb. 28
6:30 p.m.—Choctaw vs. Edmond Santa Fe (Boys)
8—Lawton High vs. Westmoore (Boys)
Saturday, Feb. 29
7 p.m.—Choctaw/Santa Fe winner vs. LHS/Westmoore winner (Boys championship)
Class 6A girls
Choctaw Regional
Thursday, Feb. 27
6:30 p.m.—Edmond Santa Fe vs. Westmoore (Girls)
8—Choctaw vs. Lawton High (Girls)
Saturday, Feb. 29
1 p.m.—Santa Fe/Westmoore winner vs. LHS/Choctaw winner (Girls championship)
Class 5A boys
Del City regional
Friday, Feb. 28
6:30 p.m.—Eisenhower vs. Piedmont (Boys)
8—Del City vs. Western Heights (Boys)
Saturday, Feb. 29
7 p.m.—Ike/Piedmont winner vs. Del/WH winner (Boys championship)
MacArthur Regional
Friday, Feb. 28
6:30 p.m.—El Reno vs. Guymon (Boys)
8—MacArthur vs. Capitol Hill (Boys)
Saturday, Feb. 29
7 p.m.—El Reno/Guymon winner vs. Mac/Cap Hill winner (Boys championship)
Shawnee Regional
Friday, Feb. 28
6:30 p.m.—Shawnee vs. Altus (Boys)
8—Ardmore vs. Duncan (Boys)
Saturday, Feb. 29
7 p.m.—Shawnee/Altus winner vs. Ardmore/Duncan winner (Boys championship)
Class 5A girls
El Reno Regional
Thursday, Feb. 27
6:30 p.m.—MacArthur vs. Southeast (Girls)
8—El Reno vs. Noble (Girls)
Saturday, Feb. 29
1 p.m.—Mac/SE winner vs. El Reno/Noble winner (Girls championship)
Ardmore Regional
Thursday, Feb. 27
6:30 p.m.—Eisenhower vs. Duncan (Girls)
8—Ardmore vs. Western Heights (Girls)
Saturday, Feb. 29
1 p.m.—Ike/Duncan winner vs. Ardmore/WH winner (Girls championship)
Del City Regional
Thursday, Feb. 27
6:30 p.m.—Altus vs. Guymon (Girls)
8—Del City vs. Capitol Hill (Girls)
Saturday, Feb. 29
1 p.m.—Altus/Guymon winner vs. Del/Cap Hill winner (Girls championship)
Class 4A
Area II
Ada Regional
District 5
At Anadarko High
Saturday, Feb. 22
6:30 p.m.—Anadarko vs. Chickasha (Girls championship)
8 p.m.—Anadarko vs. Chickasha (Boys championship)
District 7
At Sulphur High
Friday, Feb. 21
6:30 p.m.—Sulphur vs. Elgin (Girls championship)
8 p.m.—Sulphur vs. Elgin (Boys championship)
District 8
At Cache High
Friday, Feb. 21
6:30 p.m.—Cache vs. John Marshall (Girls championship)
8 p.m.—Cache vs. John Marshall (Boys championship)
Class 3A
Area III
Jones Regional
District 4
At Lexington High
Friday, Feb. 21
6:30 p.m.—Lexington vs. Marlow (Girls championship)
8 p.m.—Lexington vs. Marlow (Boys championship)’
Lindsay Regional
District 7
At Comanche High
Friday, Feb. 21
6:30 p.m.—Comanche vs. Lindsay (Girls championship)
8 p.m.—Comanche vs. Lindsay (Boys championship)
Class 2A
Area IV
Apache Regional
District 3
At Apache High
Friday, Feb. 21
6:30 p.m.—Apache vs. Mangum (Girls)
8 p.m.—Frederick vs. Apache (Boys)
Saturday, Feb. 22
6:30 p.m.—Apache/Mangum winner vs. Frederick (Girls championship)
8—Frederick/Apache winner vs. Mangum (Boys championship)
District 4
At Hobart High
Friday, Feb. 21
6:30 p.m.—Hobart vs. Merritt (Girls)
8 p.m.—Hobart vs. Hollis (Boys)
Saturday, Feb. 22
6:30 p.m.—Hobart/Merritt winner vs. Hollis (Girls championship)
8 — Hobart/Hollis winner vs. Merritt (Boys championship)
Minco Regional
District 7
At Navajo High
Friday, Feb. 21
6:30 p.m.—Carnegie vs. Snyder (Girls)
8—Navajo vs. Carnegie (Boys)
Saturday, Feb. 22
6:30 p.m.—Carnegie/Snyder winner vs. Navajo (Girls championship)
8—Navajo/Carnegie winner vs. Snyder (Boys chmpionship)
District 8
at Walters High
Friday, Feb. 21
6:30 p.m.—Cordell vs. Walters (Girls)
8—Cordell vs. Walters (Boys)
Saturday, Feb. 22
6:30 p.m.—Cordell/Walters winner vs. Oklahoma Christian Academy (Girls championship)
8—Cordell/Walters winner vs. Oklahoma Christian Academy (Boys championship)
Class A
Area III
Arapaho Regional
District 3
At Arapaho High
Saturday, Feb. 15
Arapaho-Butler 54, Sterling 39 (Girls)
Arapaho 62, Sterling 27 (Boys)
District 4
At Fletcher High
Friday, Feb. 14
Fletcher 65, Bray-Doyle 40 (Girls)
Empire def. Bray-Doyle (Boys)
Saturday, Feb. 15
Empire 44, Fletcher 28 (Girls championship)
Fletcher 53, Empire 34 (Boys championship
Alex Regional
District 5
At Cyril High
Friday, Feb. 14
Central High 34, Ryan 25 (Girls)
Central High 37, Ryan 32 (Boys)
Saturday, Feb. 15
Cyril 40, Central High 32 (Girls championship)
Cyril 70, Central 41 (Boys championship)
District 8
At Geronimo High
Friday, Feb. 14
Geronimo 58, Turner 43 (Girls)
Geronimo 50, Binger-Oney 49 (Boys)
Saturday, Feb. 15
Binger-Oney 46, Geronimo 18 (Girls championship)
Geronimo vs. Turner (Boys championship)
Area IV
Earlsboro Regional
District 1
At Ft. Cobb-Broxton
Friday, Feb. 14
Fort Cobb-Broxton 53, Earlsboro 31 (Girls)
Earlsboro 68, Tipton 39 (Boys)
Saturday, Feb. 15
Ft. Cobb-Broxton 59, Tipton 50 (Girls championship)
Fort Cobb-Broxton 78, Earlsboro 50 (Boys championship)
Stonewall Regional
District 6
At Velma-Alma High
Friday, Feb. 14
Stonewall 51, Maud 39 (Girls)
Stonewall 49, Maud 44 (Boys)
Saturday, Feb. 15
Velma-Alma (60, Stonewall 14 Girls championship)
Velma-Alma 48, Stonewall 36 (Boys championship)
Saturday’s summaries
CYRIL 40, CENTRAL 32
Girls
CENTRAL HIGH—Shipley 2-1-5, Charlcie Parker 4-2-11, Doughty 4-0-11, Harris 1-0-3, Edens 1-0-2. Totals 12-3-32.
CYRIL—Miller 1-1-3, McLemore 2-2-8, Row 4-2-10, Smith 2-1-7, ShyAnn Snider 4-3-12. Totals 13-9-40.
Central 4 13 2 13 — 32
Cyril 7 13 8 12 — 40
3-point goals: Central—Parker, Doughty 3. Cyril—McLemore 2, Smith 2, Snider.
CYRIL 70, CENTRAL 41
Boys
CENTRAL—Ryan Minden 3-4-10, Landon Burton 3-3-10, Cole Doughty 4-4-14, Cole 1-0-3, Waller 1-2-4. Totals 12-13-41.
CYRIL—Kaesenmeyer 3-1-8, Patterson 1-0-2, Jose Rivera 7-5-21, Carlson 5-1-12, Ryan Hart 8-6-25, Chalepah 1-0-2. Totals 25-13-70
Central 13 8 11 9 — 40
Cyril 21 9 20 20 — 70
3-point goals: Central—Burton, Doughty 2, Cole. Cyril—Kaesenmeyer, Rivera 2, Carlson, Hart 3.
FORT COBB 59, TIPTON 50
Girls
TIPTON — Elliot 1-1-3, White 2-3-8, Gabby Rodriguez 6-7-19, Alexis Fierro 7-5-20. Total 16-16-50.
FORT COBB — Miriah Gonzales 6-2-17, Ashlynn Lewis 4-4-13, Stenson 4-0-9, Kelby Edge 5-0-10, Rett 3-0-7, Mowdy 1-0-3. Totals 23-6-59.
Tipton 17 3 20 10— 50
Ft Cobb 17 16 6 20— 59
3 pointers scored: Tipton — White, Fierro. Fort Cobb — Gonzales 3, Lewis, Stenson, Mowdy.
EMPIRE 44, FLETCHER 28
Girls
EMPIRE—Jad Millen 8-2-18, Jaycee Porter 3-9-16, Ja. Millen 3-0-6, Collns 0-2-2, Seward 1-0-2. Totals 15-13-44.
FLETCHER--Broomfield 1-6-9, Wilkins 1-2-5, Williams 2-1-5, Schulte 1-2-4, Mann 2-0-4, Nash 0-1-1. Totals 7-12-28.
Empire 4 8 20 9 — 44
Fletcher 6 3 4 15 — 28
3-point goals: Empire—Porter. Fletcher--Broomfield, Wilkins.
FLETCHER 53, EMPIRE 34
Boys
EMPIRE--Weber 4-1-10, Daniel Alvarez 5-2-12, Francis 1-1-5, Smith 2-0-4, Couch 1-1-3. Totals 13-5-34.
FLETCHER—Logan Powers 3-10-17, Kerwin Clift 3-5-11, Nate Anderson 4-1-10, Sam Tyler 3-3-11, Ross 1-1-4. Totals 14-20-53.
Empire 9 6 8 10 — 34
Fletcher 9 14 14 16 — 53
3-point goals: Empire—Weber, Francis. Fletcher—Powers, Anderson, Tyler 2, Ross.
Late Friday
FLETCHER 64, BRAY 43
Girls
FLETCHER—Nasha 1-1-4, Mann 1-0-2, Bloomfield 8-8-28, Legas 2-0-6, Schulte 5-2-12, Williams 4-0-10, Daugherty 1-0-2. Totals 22-11-64.
BRAY-DOYLE—Pass 1-1-3, J’Cee Edwards 4-4-13, Kovar 3-12-19, Early 1-2-4, Byrd 1-2-4. Totals 10-21-33.
Fletcher 19 19 19 7 — 64
Bray 8 11 12 12 — 43
3-point goals: Fletcher—Nash, Bloomfield 4, Legas 2, Williams 2. Bray—Edwards, Kovar.
Class B
Area III
Chattanooga Regional
District 2
At Duke
Friday, Feb. 14
Blair def. Lone Wolf (Girls)
Blair 67, Lone Wolf 63 (Boys)
Saturday, Feb. 15
Duke 55, Blair 40 (Girls championship)
Duke 96, Blair 51 (Boys championship)
District 3
At Chattanooga
Friday, Feb. 14
Grandfield 79, Olustee-Eldorado 22 (Girls)
Grandfield 42, Olustee-Eldorado 29 (Boys)
Saturday, Feb. 15
Chattanooga 53, Grandfield 25 (Girls championship)
Grandfield vs. Chattanooga (Boys championship)
Bridge Creek Regional
District 6
At Mt. View-Gotebo High
Friday, Feb. 14
Mt. View-Gotebo 51, Wanette 27 (Girls)
Mt. View-Gotebo 74, Wanette 21 (Boys)
Saturday, Feb. 15
Mt. View 30, Butner 26 (Girls championship)
Butner 63, Mt. View-Gotebo 39 (Boys championship)
District 7
At Big Pasture High
Friday, Feb. 14
Temple 59, Indiahoma 31 (Girls)
Indiahoma 76, Temple 36 (Boys)
Saturday, Feb. 15
Big Pasture 38, Temple 31 (Girls championship)
Indiahoma vs. Big Pasture (Boys championship)
Saturday’s summaries
BIG PASTURE 38, TEMPLE 31
Girls
TEMPLE—Robles 2-1-5, B. Jones 2-0-6, Spurlock 1-1-3, Madyson Jones 6-2-14, Johnson 1-0-3. Totals 12-4-31.
BIG PASTURE--Rivers 2-2-7, Tinsley 3-1-7, Abigail Smith 4-3-15, Laminack 1-1-3, Glover 2-2-6. Totals 12-9-38.
Temple 10 6 9 6 -- 31
BP 4 13 12 9 — 38
3-point goals: Temple—B. Jones 2, Johnson. BP—Rivers, Smith 4.