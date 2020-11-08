The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) will announce the pairings for the 2020 high school football playoffs early Sunday afternoon, but some local teams are already aware of who they will draw.
Because of COVID-19, all schools are eligible for the playoffs, but schools can elect to opt out.
The only local team to opt out of the playoffs was Carnegie in Class A.
All first-round games will be scheduled for Friday, Nov. 13 or Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Multischool districts could move games to Thursday due to a facility issue. Teams may mutually agree to move the contest to Thursday or Saturday.
After securing the 2nd seed in District 5A-1, MacArthur knew it would be paired against the 7-seed from District 5A-2, Guymon. However, the Tigers opted not to participate, granting the Highlanders a bye in the first round.
Meanwhile, Eisenhower finished sixth in its district, and will almost certainly visit the Duncan Demons in the first round of the playoffs this upcoming week.
In districts that are determining their standings by way of coaches’ vote, those seedings won’t be known to the public until this afternoon. With just one district win and losses to both Del City and Deer Creek-Edmond, Lawton High appears destined for the 6th seed, which would likely send the Wolverines to Tulsa to face Booker T. Washington in the first round.
Read the Constitution this week to see all the playoff pairings.