Although they were hardly kept in the dark, high school basketball teams in classes 2A through 6A officially learned their playoff assignments this week.
Because the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) split Class 5A and 6A into east and west back in late January and the final rankings were released earlier in the week, seedings for Class 5A and 6A teams was pretty self-evident by Monday night. Thursday’s release of the brackets was simply a formality. The Class 5A and 6A regional tournaments will be held between Feb. 24-26, with the champion and runner-up from each regional heading to the area round, set to take place the weekend of March 3-5. The Class 5A and 6A state tournaments will be held March 10-12.
The MacArthur girls (13-6) earned the right to host a regional, as Otis Gentry’s squad finished as the 4th-seeded team in the West half of the Class 5A split. Mac’s opening-game opponent won’t have to travel very far, as the Highlanders draw Elgin (3-16). After beginning the season 2-2, Krystal Williams’ Owls have won just once since December. That game will be the 8 p.m. nightcap on Thursday, preceded by Del City facing Southeast.
The Eisenhower girls (4-9) were dealt an unenviable hand, facing No. 2 seed El Reno on the Indians’ home floor in the opener. If the Eagles were to pull the upset, they’d face either Piedmont or Bishop McGuinness.
The only team in the West bracket that got a statistically worse draw than Ike was Altus, as the Bulldogs (0-17) will face No. 1 seed Carl Albert in Midwest City. Duncan (13-5) avoided having to open against a regional host, as Brandon Kephart’s Demons face Ardmore in the first round of the Midwest City Regional, with either the hosts from MWC or Santa Fe South awaiting the winner.
The MacArthur boys, state runners-up a year ago, finished just short of earning a home regional, finishing as the No. 5 seed in the West. The Highlanders (13-7) will instead begin their quest for a fourth consecutive trip to the state tournament at Midwest City, where, like their female counterparts, they will face Elgin. Ryan Green’s Owls (6-12) have had a flair for the dramatic, having played in four overtime games and five games decided by one basket. Also in that regional will be the hosts from Midwest City, along with Santa Fe South.
The Eisenhower boys (8-10) will have to play in the same regional as the defending state champions from Carl Albert, but will not have to face them in their opening game. Instead, Ike faces El Reno, with the winner to face either the host Titans or Altus. Meanwhile, Duncan faces regional host Southeast, the No. 3 seed in the West.
In Class 6A, the Lawton High girls head to the Southmoore Regional as the 12th seed in the West, drawing Norman High, the defending state champions. The winner of Thursday’s game will face either the hosts from Southmoore or Norman North.
The Lawton High boys (7-11) also finished as the 12 seed and draw Norman North in the first game of the regional hosted at Putnam City North. The winner faces either PC North or Yukon.
Because Classes 2A, 3A and 4A released their district assignments on Monday, those teams already knew their matchups. All teams will advance to the regional tournament because there are only two teams in each district tournament, though the losing teams will have to go through the more arduous consolation bracket.
The lone Class 4A teams in the area, Cache and Anadarko, will face each other in the district round, with Cache boys and girls teams visiting Anadarko on Friday, Feb. 18. Both schools were placed in the Tuttle Regional in Area IV.
All three of the area’s Class 3A schools — Marlow, Comanche and Frederick — are in the Lone Grove Regional of Area IV. Marlow’s teams will host Harding Fine Arts, Frederick will host Marietta and Comanche will visit Lone Grove. Marlow will play its games on Saturday, Feb. 19 while Comanche and Frederick will play the day before.
In Class 2A, Walters will visit Mangum while Apache will travel to Hobart. Apache will play on Friday, Feb. 18, while the Walters-Mangum games will be that Saturday. Both schools are in the Bridge Creek Regional in Area IV.