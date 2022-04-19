It’s the day before one of the most consequential soccer matches that Eisenhower’s girls program has played in two decades. And yet, you’d hardly be able to tell.
There’s a conversation about soccer moves vs. basketball moves that goes on way too long, there’s friendly trash talk and one of the team’s best players is rocking an outfit consisting of an oversized hoodie, biking-style shorts and sunglasses.
It’s just part of what makes this year’s Ike girls team different than those in years past.
“I feel like everybody knows their job, does their job, and we tease each other and keep each other on our toes, but it’s just light-hearted,” junior Raniya Cattina said.
Another thing that could separate this team from previous Ike teams would be a berth in the Class 5A playoffs, a place no Eisenhower girls soccer team has been since 2002. A win over Altus on Tuesday night or over Elgin on Thursday would clinch the Eagles a spot in the playoffs, and depending on margin of victory down the stretch, Ike could potentially jump Ardmore for 3rd place in the district. Second-year head coach Rebecca Wyatt happened to be on that 2002 team, and said this year’s team has a camaraderie that has made all the difference.
“I think the biggest thing that is different from last year’s team is the team dynamic,” Wyatt said. “The family bond is really, really strong.”
Cattina calls the bond “sister-like”. The junior, who is tied with Queen Harvey for the team lead in goals with 13, said the girls respect each other and they really respect each other’s level of experience.”
And there certainly is a high level of experience, with eight players (and two managers) being seniors. The Eagles also remember what it’s like not to be so successful and have used that as fuel. Last year’s team lost five of its final six games. Just last week, Eisenhower allowed a late goal that gave a win to MacArthur in a game that, if the outcome had been different, would have essentially allowed Ike to claim 2nd place in the district.
“It was heartbreaking. My seniors were crying, I had to compose myself and kind of correct how I was talking because I was so emotional,” the coach said. “But I think the biggest thing was resiliency. No matter the fact we lost, they played hared until the final seconds of the game, and that’s what I gave them props on.”
Cayla Hoch, one of the senior captains, said the team has played with a chip on its shoulder. It’s been two decades since the school has been a postseason threat and had essentially become an afterthought in 5A since that time.
“I feel like other people don’t really take us seriously, so making it would just be us proving ourselves to them,” Hoch said. “I just feel like our work ethic is better this year and everybody is more open to listening to advice from some of the more experienced players. I definitely see improvement.”
Will that improvement translate to a playoff spot? If so, what does it take to succeed in the playoffs? If there’s one trait that this team has that could translate, it’s perseverance.
“I think the biggest thing that a team has to be able to do is overcome stressful situations,” Wyatt said. “The girls I have on the field starting they know to keep their composure and they have fantastic footwork so being able to build on experience and show the girls how to own the stressful situation and dominate the field in a very respectful way is what I’m trying to teach them. Because it not only goes into the soccer aspect but your whole life, you learn from these stressful situations in life.”