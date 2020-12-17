While other schools were finishing up their football seasons, it was firmly basketball time in Southwest Oklahoma last week, with many local teams playing in high-profile tournaments. And although a few of the tournaments had streaming options, fans likely weren’t able to keep track of all the games. So here are some of the main takeaways from the first big weekend of basketball tournaments.
SOUTHERN OKLAHOMA INVITATIONAL (in Duncan)
Honestly, the main thing we learned is just how severely teams can be affected by COVID-19. The Lawton High girls essentially had to take whatever athletes they could find, regardless of basketball experience, playing with five players that coach Ron Booth literally recruited from the hallways that morning. Meanwhile, the Eisenhower boys were without new coach Daryl Collins, who had to follow the games on his phone from quarantine.
Speaking of the Ike boys, the Eagles have a lot of the characteristics we expected, meaning they still have guards who can control the ball and the tempo, and the addition of Jamel Graves gives them a big presence in the paint. But in their first couple of games, they had some trouble with finding consistent scoring, something they’re going to have to find during the season. But big props to assistant coaches Jamey Woods and Bentley Bross, thrust into bigger roles in the first games of the season with Collins out. Considering both are still in their early 20s and in their first coaching gigs, that was pretty impressive.
The Cache boys have a nice inside presence of their own in Jaylen Niedo, while guards like Hunter Tate help make up a pretty athletic team that can frustrate teams defensively.
Meanwhile, their female counterparts made the SOI finals behind some great performances by their 1-2 punch of Kyla Bonnarens and Kloe Heidebrecht. The Lady Bulldogs should continue to be an intriguing team as the season rolls on.
JOE LAWSON INVITATIONAL (in Norman)
The MacArthur boys certainly proved themselves to be worthy of the hype by taking down Putnam City West and then Tulsa Memorial. And even though the Highlanders took it on the chin from Heritage Hall in the championship, that was more of an indicator of how good the Chargers can be, as they’re likely one of the top 3 or 4 teams in the entire state, regardless of class. And while Mac (and all schools) would like to achieve that status, the real goal for Marco Gagliardi’s squad has seemed to be proving their status among Class 5A’s elite. And I think they certainly did that.
By beating Memorial by nine points, MacArthur proved themselves to be in the same conversations as the defending champs. And even though the MacArthur only rose to No. 2 in the class rankings, still behind Memorial (despite receiving more first-place votes, because that makes sense), the message could not be ignored: when they’re making their shots, the Highlanders are extremely tough to beat.
The MacArthur girls, on the other hand, suffered two tough losses in the first two games of the tournament before topping Del City. For a team that was able to hold No. 2 Piedmont to 33 points earlier in the week, they allowed an average of 51 points per game in Norman over the course of three days. They also seem to be a balanced team with more depth than last year, as the additions of Naomi and Nadia Smith have given them two more athletic ball-handlers who play aggressive defense.
EDMOND OPEN (in Edmond)
The Lawton High Boys were kind of an enigma coming into this year. When you graduate 10 seniors and your two best underclassmen transfer, who do you turn to the following year? So far, the answer appears to be Javon Dean, once of the few holdovers from last year. Dean averaged 14 points per game in the Wolverines’ three games, while Jayden Jackson and Tyron Amacker appear prepared to be key contributors as well. Eric Wiley’s job isn’t going to be easy this year, especially given the amount of success last year. But I still think this team can be competitive against nearly any team they face.
Eisenhower boys and girls have tough matchups this Friday at Carl Albert, while the MacArthur girls have an equally tough matchup of their own, on the road at Ardmore, the No. 2 team in Class 5A. But as I’ve said before, any games you can play in 2020 are good games.