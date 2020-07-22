Sure, there were masks and far more sanitizer than usual. But other than that, the beginning of the Grand National Horsemen Association Playday Finals felt like those from years past.
There were still close to 300 people in and out of the Comanche County Fairgrounds Expo Center on Tuesday, though not all at one time. There were 150+ riders from as young as four years old all the way up to some in their 70s. And there was plenty of family spirit and camaraderie.
You would hardly know the world was wrapped up in a global pandemic.
Because of the COVID-19 virus, GNHA President Brandi Manning was unsure this year’s event was even going to get to happen. But with employees armed with sanitizer wipes and the recent mask mandate from the City of Lawton, Manning felt the event was about as safe as it could be.
“We trust our members and families to be safe,” Manning said. “When you’re riding on the horse, that’s about as socially distant as you can get.”
The GNHA has had two local members test positive for COVID-19. One has already recovered and was participating in this week’s playday events, while the other is home this week, still recovering.
While it is, as people are quick to point out, an “unprecedented time”, Manning believes masks and social distancing might be something the world must learn to deal with longterm. But after being elected for her second stint as Association President back in the fall, Manning’s first year back has certainly been one that has been one that has caused her some stress, though she believes things are feeling slightly back to normal.
“We didn’t have too many concerns, except for some of our older members,” she said. “It feels good to be back here. I’ve been doing the Finals basically my whole life, and it does become like a family.”
KayLynn Kemna, 17, has also been riding horses, as she said, “since I could sit up”. Last year, she was named GNHA Queen for 2019/20. The end of the Finals represents the end of her reign, as there will be a new queen crowned on Saturday. After having to memorize the rulebook, be judged at various events and prove herself to be a worthy queen, Kemna is somewhat sad to see her time come to a close. On the other side, she takes fun satisfaction in being the “COVID Queen”.
“I hope I inspired little girls to get involved in the Association and made them want to do this because it’s a lot of fun,” Kemna said.
The Playday Finals continue the rest of the week at 8 a.m. each day. And while guests are expected to wear masks (exceptions are made for in the stalls and while on the horses), Manning doesn’t believe that will deter people.
“We had a full house this morning for the Grand Entry, so people are still interested,” she said.