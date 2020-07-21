You won’t likely see any masked riders at the Grand National Horseman Association Play-Day Finals, but nearly everyone else at the Comanche County Fairgrounds will be expected to wear a face covering when the event begins at 8 a.m. today.
It will be the first live event hosted at the Great Plains Coliseum since March, and continues through Saturday.
Dana Moser, a longtime member of the 98th District of the Grand National Horseman Association, said it will be the first event she has attended since the pandemic started. Moser said people are expected to wear a face covering while watching or working at the event. Guests, workers and participants are expected to practice social distancing as well, though Moser said it will be difficult to keep spectators from sitting near one another in the stands.
However, masks are not expected to be enforced when riders in the ring.
“While they’re riding their horse and not really around crowds, I’m not sure who the mask is really protecting at that point,” Moser said. “Whether people will be expected to wear them in the stalls, we’ll see. But working around the arena, and watching the action, yes, we’ll expect people to wear masks.
While the total number of participants isn’t known, Moser said there were quite a few people who chose to drop out in part because of the virus. However, she doesn’t expect it to be an issue.
“We’re taking the precautions we can,” Moser said. “And we hope people can come out and enjoy the events.”