NOBLE — Eisenhower had one of the best baseball teams in the entire state on the ropes midway through Monday’s contest.
But fielding and throwing miscues and missed chances on the base paths slowed the Eagles’ momentum against Noble in a 7-2 loss.
Facing Noble’s ace Colin Fisher, who hadn’t given up a run all season and had thrown a no-hitter against MacArthur just a week prior,, the Eagles had their work cut out for themselves. But behind a standout performance by their own pitcher, Marshon Williams, Eisenhower kept Noble quiet at the plate. The game was scoreless through two innings. Thomas Richards led the third inning off with a base hit, and two batters later, Justin Strickland hit a double in the gap, scoring two runs to give Eisenhower a 2-0 lead. The score remained the same into the bottom of the 4th inning, thanks to Williams’ effort on the mound. But three errors in the inning led to four runs for the Bears. Noble tacked on a couple of runs in the later innings to extend the lead.
Strickland had three hits, and Richards had two hits on the night. Williams also finished with a hit.
Noble remains unbeaten in district play, and has the fewest number of losses (four) of any team in Class 5A. However, the good showing impressed the Ike skipper.
“They’re a really good team,” Eisenhower head coach Jay Vermillion said. “We had some opportunities late, we just made some mistakes. We’ve got to learn how to keep scrapping.”
The Eagles (14-11, 3-4 in District 5A-1) host the Bears today at 5 p.m.