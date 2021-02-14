You know when throw that one shot that was probably the worst release of the night and you score a strike anyway?
You also know then that the bowling gods will get even and when they do, it will not be pretty and for Keith Thompson, ‘Pin-Fall Revenge’ was brutal.
Thompson came out the gate with a 232 before lining up to roll the next 11 strikes in a row in the Sub-urban league at Twin Oaks on the week before last Thursday evening.
“Somebody said that somebody said the 11th shot was just down right ugly but carried all ten for the left-handed high roller from south of the Red River,” reported league secretary Jim Bomboy.
Bomboy added though that Thompson crushed the hole on the 12th and final shot and left the 8-10 split…not a typo, yes folks, the 8-10!
Something was definitely not right about that but Thompson settled for a 298 and finished the night dazed and confused with a 178 game and a 708 for series. Consolation, it was the only 700 series of the night.
Michael Gillian has consistently stayed in the 700 zone the last couple of weeks with scores from the His and Hers’ league at Thunderbird Lanes. Showing his set from Feb. 2nd with games of 266, 247 and 231 for a 744 and then last week, Gillian rolled 224, 247 and 232 for a 703.
Chad Perry made the cut with games of 245, 245 and 237 for 727, followed by dear ol’ dad Dale with 718 on games of 257, 194 and 267.
And Secretary Jeff Janssen got in the groove, scoring 232, 245 and 233 for a 710.
Mitch Hill went 247, 247 and 234 for high series in last week’s TNT explosion where Nate Baggett shot 223, 236 and 245 for a 704.
And Tracy Price tagged on the final 700 of the week of 701, bowled in the Tuesday Night Movers where he rolled 219, 225 and 257.
This is also the league where Lisa Clark strung together the ladies high game of 266.
Andrea Halstead took high series for the gals last week with a 696 bowled in the Guys and Dolls on games of 213, 258 and 225.
On the senior league front scoring was not as high as it has been the last few weeks. In fact, Bill Cox led with 683 on games of 238, 247 and 198 and high game honors go out to Richard Jacoby for a 279, both are scores from the Socialites league last Monday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes.
Coleman Takes Po-Boy Title
Three up, three down and three to go for the weekly Po-Boy tournament at Thunderbird Lanes where an-other champion was crowned for the Feb. 3rd event.
The field of sixteen was cut to the top eight for the single game elimination bracket.
Ranking with the highest qualifying score after two games, with handicap where applicable, was Matt Ray with 492, followed by Lee Brown with 491, and Kellan Hill along with Demarco Coleman took the third and fourth spots on the bracket with 485.
Nate Baggett rolled 460 for fifth, Dave Yett shot 454 for sixth, Mark Hill came in with 449 for seventh and Robert Lansberry rounded out the group with 445.
High scratch qualifying scores in game one was a 224 by Matt Ray and a 216 by Bill Oakes.
Winners of the high scratch score for game two were Kellan Hill with 258 and Nate Baggett with 245.
Matt Ray put up a good fight but Robert Lansberry managed to squeeze by 242-240 in the first round of bracket play where Mark Hill nudged out Lee Brown 205-201.
Demarco Coleman slid by Nate Baggett 245-205 and Kellan Hill mowed over Dave Yett 208-162.
The Semi finals saw Mark Hill advance to the final round over Kellan Hill and Demarco Coleman put forth his best effort to advance over Robert Lansberry 234-222.
Mark Hill did what he could but keeping up with Demarco, who had found his line and had a 40-pin ad-vantage, was too much to overcome and Coleman picked up his first victory of the series 274-245.
This event is held every Wednesday night starting at 7 p.m. and is open to all bowlers. Po-Boy entry fee is just $25 per person.
Youth
Lee Perry rolled a nice 111 game in the TBird Minishots for the bumper assist game of the week.
Jake Croft led off with a big 153 game to lead in the U12 TBird HotShots group with a 402 and Giovanni Gordon put a string together to roll a 255 for the Legends game of the week.
Mikey York rolled 216, 193 and 176 for the youth high series of 585.
No-Tap Fun
Another week of low scoring for Tuesday No-Tappers as Roy Olson topped the men’s list with 721 on games of 278, 242 and 201.
Marvin Cox and David Fishbeck was a close second with matching series’ of 715.
Hazel Gary maintained her high roller status for the ladies with a 603 series this week after putting a 232 on the board for game three.
Participation was up in the weekly Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes the Friday before last with 26 in attendance.
The event saw two no-tap 300 games, one by Bob Carter and the other by Mike McLester.
This duo went first and second in the Scratch event with Carter posting 260, 300 and 278 for an 838 and McLester shooting 300, 258 and 233 for a 791.
Tommy Bennett took the third spot with 763 on games of 241, 278 and 244.
Carter also took first place in the men’s handicap division with 850, followed by Damon Foster, 817, and Don Ginter Jr., 796.
Charline Paslay was the women’s division winner with 814 handicap that included scratch games of 265, 180 and 207.
Marianne Hartley finished in second with a 797 on games of 232, 196 and 201.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) Mike McLester/Tommy Bennett, 541
(Gm 1, 2nd) Richard Payette/Charline Paslay, 533
(Gm 2, 1st) Mike McLester/Tommy Bennett, 534
(Gm 2, 2nd) Peggy Towne/Damon Foster, 523
(Gm 3, 1st) Sam Bowman/Becky Payette, 570
(Gm 3, 2nd) Gene Augustine/Ella Miller, 537
Strike pot winners:
Dave Yett, Randy Travis, Don Ginter Jr
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Randy Travis (6+X+7=21): No Winner.
Match Play: Don Ginter Jr. (X — 9 and out): No winner
Pill Draw: David Yett (Needed 5, Got 4): Close but…No winner
Waldo: Bowlers now get two tries at figuring out how to conquer this one. Cleo Travis tried once with the head pin still in and left three and then tried without the head pin in and still left three so, go figure. Spe-cial ticket drawing amounts now exceed $300 all total.
The senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is held every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm and is open to all bow-lers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.