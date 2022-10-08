Get to the corner

Eisenhower's Ryan Nabors tries to get to the corer during the first half of Friday's game against Piedmont at Cameron Stadium. The Eagles continue to have trouble getting their offense untracked as they lost a 56-6 decision.

 Photo by Steve Miller

On Friday night at Cameron Stadium the 1-5 Eisenhower Eagles fell to a high-powered Piedmont offense, 56-6, for a fourth straight loss. 

The first Ike drive stalled just outside the 50-yard-line leading to the Eagles going for it on fourth and medium but failed to pick up the first. After that, Piedmont took advantage of the short field with a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Joshua Mars.