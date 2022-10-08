On Friday night at Cameron Stadium the 1-5 Eisenhower Eagles fell to a high-powered Piedmont offense, 56-6, for a fourth straight loss.
The first Ike drive stalled just outside the 50-yard-line leading to the Eagles going for it on fourth and medium but failed to pick up the first. After that, Piedmont took advantage of the short field with a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Joshua Mars.
The rest of the first quarter brought on nothing eventful but the second quarter immediately opened with another short touchdown run for the Wildcats this time for Israel Robles.
Piedmont would only wait another three minutes before grabbing its next touchdown, this time another QB keeper for nine yards from Mars.
The next Ike drive brought on much of the same as the Eagles struggled to put together anything good on offense and continued to let costly penalties pile up.
The Wildcats next outing on offense brought more passing plays as Mars found wide open receiver Kolten Luschen for a huge 48-yard catch to get them down to the 1-yard line and leading the way for the third rushing touchdown for Mars on the night.
One more Piedmont touchdown run from Cannon Wood and an Eisenhower fumble ends the first half with a 34-0 score.
To start off the third quarter the Eagles came out and secured a surprising onside kick, catching the Wildcats off guard to give them the ball at midfield.
Once again the Ike offense failed to find any sense of direction and turned the ball over on downs again. The Wildcats would waste no time with the opportunity as Wood broke away for a 60 yard run securing his second touchdown of the night. The snap fell out of the holders hands on the extra point attempt leading to the Piedmont kicker Chase Duke improvising to run in the successful two point try.
Piedmont found themselves with a favorable field position again starting their next drive at the Ike 29 yard line. Robles comes back into the game to punch in yet another Wildcats rushing touchdown to make it a 49-0 game going into the fourth quarter.
Early on in the fourth quarter the Eagles offensive woes only got worse as the light rainfall throughout the night made the ball difficult for quarterback Ziaire Walton to hold onto. Walton threw an unfortunate interception while looking for Kingston Tito leading to a ten yard return by Lane Whitworth and another huge touchdown run this time for 61 yards by Robles and his third touchdown of the night.
On the next Ike drive Walton once again would throw a poorly placed ball giving Whitworth a second straight interception in less than two minutes.
A slew of big penalties, one after the other for Piedmont, helped the Eagles get into position for their lone score of the night off of a 1-yard run by Rashaud Hurt. A Walton shovel pass falls incomplete on the two point try to give us a 56-6 game with five minutes to go.
One more Wildcats interception put a merciful end to this game as Piedmont ran out the clock to complete the blowout victory.
After the game Ike Head Coach Javon Harris discussed what went wrong for his defense, in what was arguably the squad's worst performance of the season.
“You can only do so much as far as working in practice,” Harris said. “We have to find a way to stay focused within the play and before the play. One of the biggest things we gotta work on is our discipline, we gotta have heart and it’s gotta mean something to you if you wanna be a disciplined team."
The Eagles will be traveling to Shawnee next Friday night to take on the 0-6 Wolves in a favorable district matchup.