Sometimes in these Lawton intra-city games, underclassmen may struggle with the hype and pressure but MacArthur fans are quickly learning that sophomore Auston Adam is a playmaker as his interception for a Pick-6 late in the third quarter gave the Highlanders a huge lift as they pulled out a tough 27-13 victory over Eisenhower Friday before a standing-room-only crowd.

It sure wasn’t easy as the Eagles scored on their first possession of the second half on a Charlie Trachte pass to Sherri Sheridan in the corner of the end zone. Connor Duffey kicked the PAT and Ike had a 13-6 lead.

