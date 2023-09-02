There always seems to be talented underclassmen at many of the Lawton and Southwest Oklahoma football programs, however, coaches have said for years that you never know how younger players might react to the big-game atmosphere.

This season it seems that MacArthur has found a talented sophomore in Auston Adam who got his second straight Pick-6 interception of the season and that big play helped spark the Highlanders to a tough 27-13 victory over Eisenhower Friday before a standing-room-only crowd at Cameron Stadium.

