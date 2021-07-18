Kaleb Phillips took first place in last Monday night’s Po-Boy tournament on one of the biggest nights of the last three series’.
In fact, the tournament hosted 31 bowlers, which allowed for the top 16 qualifying scores after two games, with handicap, to advance to the single elimination match play bracket.
Phillips took his spot at number 15 with 444, followed by the last score to make the cut, a 439 by Steve Mans.
Leading the gallery with a 524 was Altus’ Mark Cotledge with 524 on games of 267 and 257.
Travis Coggin was second the 520 and Nate Baggett, with the high game of the 277 along with a 223 was third with 501.
Others making the cut were Troy Hardin (501), Shawn Thomas (489), Matt Ray (482), Richard Brown (480), Mark Hill (459), Robert Lansberry (456), Sam Bowman (452), James Middleton (451), Payne Jolly (448), Dave Yett (447), Phil Kilmartin (447), Phillips and Mans as mentioned above.
In the round of sixteen, Cotledge beat Mans 215-160, Hill beat Lansberry 247-244, Thomas beat Jolly 235-179, Yett beat Hardin 226-214, Kilmartin beat Baggett 205-195, Middleton beat Ray 274-256, Bowman beat Brown 242-224 and Phillips beat Coggin 213-210.
In the round of eight, Hill blew by Cotledge 263-232, Yett smacked Thomas 259-221, Phillips got the win over Bowman 238-218 and Middleton rolled a scratch 232 game to advance over Kilmartin, 250-146.
Hill continued to storm by his opponents, getting the win over Yett 223-186 and Phillips managed to knock down enough pins to get by Middleton, 203-188 to set up for the finals.
There is probably nothing more intimidating than bowling against a guy in his own house but Kaleb Phillips, a first year-two finger bowler, stayed focused and managed to accomplish that feat with a championship win over Mark Hill 237-217.
High scratch game winners with qualifying scores were Mark Cotledge and James Middleton in game one, both with a 267 score.
Nate Baggett took game two with 277 followed by Troy Hardin’s 262.
The Po-Boy is held on Monday nights at Thunderbird Lanes. Entry fee is just $25 per person.
The event will start at 7 p.m. Please sign up early to avoid any delays.
On the League front…
Another week with high scores mostly coming from the Po-Boy Tournament with the exception of the no-tap leagues.
The Tuesday No-Tappers saw Bill Cox roll 257, 290 and 280 for the week’s high series of 827 and Bob Carter followed suit in the Socialites No-Tap on Monday afternoon with games of 263, 300 and 259 for 822.
The Socialites is where Sam Bowman found himself a no-tap 300 game as well, also in game two.
A tentative Fall/Winter league schedule has been posted at Thunderbird Lanes.
The signup board is waiting and this year, every bowler who signs up for a league before the end of the first week in August will be automatically entered into a drawing to win a new Hammer Raw bowling ball of choice.
Contact Thunderbird Lanes for further details.
Senior 9 Pin No Tap Colorama Results
Sam Bowman slid into first play with 852 to edge out Gene Augustine at 848 for first place in the Senior No-Tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes last Friday afternoon.
Don Ginter Jr. posted 787 to wrap up the men’s top three.
Jayme Wilkerson landed on 777 to take first place for the ladies, followed by Karin Monahan with 744.
Sam Bowman had 798 for first place in Scratch Singles with David Salazar trailing in second with 710.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) Sam Bowman/Karin Monahan, 566
(Gm 1, 2nd) Dennis Wilkerson/James Williams, 540
(Gm 2, 1st) Don Ginter Jr/Sue Avis, 529
(Gm 2, 2nd) Sam Bowman/Karin Monahan, 528
(Gm 3, 1st) Jayme Wilkerson/ Bob Hartley, 583
(Gm 3, 2nd) Gene Augustine/Maria Garcia, 511
Strike pot winners:
Don Ginter Jr., JP Nauman, Randy Travis
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Sue Avis (9+7+0=16): No winner
Match Play: Michael Sneed (X-8-out): No winner
Pill Draw: Billy Carrion (Needed 4, Got 7): No winner
Waldo: James Williams (with head pin – left 1,2,6,10): No winner
Waldo: James Williams (without head pin – left 4-7-9-10): No winner
Thunderbird Lanes hosts the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm.
The event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
Pro-Am Results
Tune in next week for today’s conclusion as well as other highlights from this weekends fanfare PBA Southwest Regional and Pro-Am going on at Twin Oaks Bowling Center, Fort Sill.
The finale will begin this morning to determine bowlers advancing to match play where this year’s Champion will inevitably be crowned.
In the past, this event will be over by 3 – 3:30 this afternoon so here’s your chance to go out and see how the high rollers roll.
Remember that DOD ID is required to enter Fort Sill.