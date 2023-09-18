Phillips was welcomed at Mac with open arms

Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
MacArthur cornerback Markese Phillips comes up to make a tackle in the 2023 season opener against John Marshall. Phillips was moved to linebacker against Lawton High but will be back at cornerback this week when Mac hosts Duncan in the District 5A-1 opener.
With so many military dependents coming into Lawton and the surrounding area, it is often easy to spot them when watching sporting events or during visits with media members.
MacArthur’s Markese Phillips knows what is expected of him and he tries to be a good role model for his young brother.
“My dad is retired Army and he was hard on me at times because he wants me to be a better person,” the 5-11, 145-pound senior said. “Dad teaches us to treat people with respect and since my brother is just in the second grade, I want to be a good influence on him as well.”
Phillips and his dad and brother moved to Lawton before his junior season, leaving a good school in Florida.
“I left a pretty good school in Florida and it’s been a good transition,” he said. “I didn’t have any problems adjusting and all my teammates were great to welcome me and help me if they could. I guess the biggest adjustment was getting used to the colder weather.”
Phillips has spent a good deal of time watching video to learn more about the teams that the Highlanders will face.
“I’ve watched a good deal of video of the offenses so I can be prepared for games where I have to be ready for anything we might see on defense,” he said.
The former Florida student was playing cornerback but when MacArthur had a linebacker sit out for a game, he moved into that slot.
“I see action on offense and defense but I’ve always enjoyed defense more,” he said. “They moved me into there at linebacker and it was interesting. I will play wherever they need me. I’ve always been a team first guy.”
The difference is mainly on what reads he must make.
“The cornerbacks are reading pass first while linebackers read the guards first,” Phillips said. “I’ve enjoyed both positions.”
Phillips, who enjoys the meals his dad cooks at home and is eager to attend his English class each day, has seen some good offensive players but the one he felt was the toughest to defense was Ike’s Serri Sheridan.
“He is really fast and he can break tackles if you don’t get him down quick,” he said. “If he gets away from you he’s a threat to go all the way.”
Phillips hopes to join the Air Force but he also wants to attend college and would love to play college football if the opportunity presents itself.
Like all the Highlanders, Phillips is motivated by losses to El Reno and Elgin that sent Mac on the road for the playoffs where they lost their opener to Carl Albert as the four District 5A-1 teams all lost in the first round of the playoffs.
“We wanted to do more in the playoffs and losing those two games really motivated our team to come out strong this season,” he said. “Losing in the playoffs is tough to accept and that’s why we are so determined to make the playoffs this season and have a better effort this season.”