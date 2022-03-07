Sunday
At Bay Hill Club and Lodge
Orlando, Fla.
Purse: $12 Million
Yardage: 7,466; Par: 72
Individual FedExCup Points in Parentheses
Final Round
Scottie Scheffler (550);$2,160,000;70-73-68-72_283;-5
Tyrrell Hatton (218);$908,000;69-68-78-69_284;-4
Viktor Hovland (218);$908,000;69-66-75-74_284;-4
Billy Horschel (218);$908,000;67-71-71-75_284;-4
Gary Woodland (110);$463,500;70-72-70-73_285-3
Chris Kirk (110);$463,500;69-76-68-72_285;-3
Lucas Herbert (92);$390,000;73-71-74-68_286;-2
Talor Gooch (92);$390,000;69-68-72-77_286;-2
Sam Burns (81);$339,000;72-69-75-71_287;-1
Matt Fitzpatrick (81);$339,000;73-71-70-73_287;-1
Keegan Bradley (71);$291,000;71-75-70-72_288;E
Corey Conners (71);$291,000;72-73-69-74_288;E
Cameron Young (61);$228,000;70-71-76-72_289;+1
Russell Henley (61);$228,000;70-72-72-75_289;+1
Graeme McDowell (61);$228,000;68-76-69-76_289;+1
Rory McIlroy (61);$228,000;65-72-76-76_289;+1
Jon Rahm (53);$183,000 72-70-74-74_290;+2
Aaron Wise (53);$183,000;69-73-74-74_290;+2
Max Homa (53);$183,000;69-74-73-74_290;+2
Hideki Matsuyama (45);$131,400;73-72-76-70_291;+3
Beau Hossler (45);$131,400;67-74-75-75_291;+3
Tommy Fleetwood (45);$131,400 74-73-70-74_291;+3
Christiaan Bezuidenhout (45);$131,400;73-74-69-75_291;+3
Sungjae Im (45);$131,400;68-77-70-76_291;+3
Nick Watney (45);$131,400;74-72-69-76_291;+3