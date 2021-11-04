Pewewardy makes life miserable for opposing linemen

There is something about playing nose guard on defense; that is a position where an aggressive personality fits right in with the job of being a “disrupter” who just tries to make life miserable for the opposing offensive linemen.
Eisenhower has the perfect senior to fill that role, Trinity Pewewardy, a 6-2, 245-pounder with great quickness.
“I played some offensive line when I was younger but now, I’m just playing defense and I really love my role,” he said. “It’s my job to be ready for anything and just try to disrupt plays and tie up a couple of linemen. It’s all about being aggressive and making sure they have to struggle to run the ball.”
Of course, offensive linemen will use every tactic in their arsenal to get the job done and leave defensive linemen on the ground.
“Piedmont runs that Flexbone and they did a lot of cut blocks where they go after your legs and try to get you on the ground,” he said. “They run that option and while we knew what they were going to do, when they start using those cut blocks it leaves you to fight through and get your hands on them and do whatever you can to throw them aside and get to the ball.
“I try to pre-plan how I’m going to attack the different guys who are lined up across from me but I started out as a defensive end and this move to nose guard has taken me some time to adjust to life there in the middle.”
He credits Ike head coach/defensive coordinator Eric Gibson for making it all make sense.
“Coach Gibson has coached defense at the college level and he’s really good at explaining why we do certain things and how our schemes are supposed to work,” Pewewardy said. “It took us some time to learn but now we’ve all bought in and our defense is playing much better as a unit.”
With the regular-season finale against Carl Albert scheduled Friday, Pewewardy thought the Eagles would be eager to face this challenge but the week didn’t start well.
“Monday’s practice wasn’t very good but Tuesday we stepped it up some,” he said. “I hope we come out and show everyone we still have a lot of fight left in us. We know we can still make the playoffs but we have to go out and just play our best and see what happens.”
Off the football field Pewewardy is like most high school students; he enjoys video games—mainly NBA—and hanging out with his friends.
His food choice is Japanese hibachi-style dinner from Kudo.
“I love their food and normally I will get chicken and shrimp,” he said. “And no, I’m not into the spicy food like some of my friends. I kinda like the mixture of chicken and seafood; that’s what I always order.”
When it comes to the classroom the senior is very interested in the Introduction to Business course that he’s taking at Ike.
“It is a really good class that helps you learn some of the basics about banking, starting a business and just handling the normal things you have to do when you start working,” he said. “My goal is to focus on getting a business degree and then seeing what options are out there. My goal is to own my own business and do something that I love, that’s very important.”
The Pewewardy name is very familiar in the Lawton area and Trinity is trying to learn as much as he can about his Native American heritage and the culture of the Comanche tribe.
He also is proud of the culture that he and the seniors have helped establish in the Ike football program.
“Even if we don’t get into the playoffs, I think the seniors can be proud of how we’ve helped get Ike back to a level that it hadn’t been in several years,” he said. “It might not feel like it right now, but when we come back in the future, I think we will realize that we helped turn the program around and that’s something we can be proud of and we can share that with our kids when we start raising a family.”
For now, Pewewardy and the Eagles are just wanting to go out playing their best and if they make the playoffs fine, but regardless of the outcome they feel proud that this group of seniors has taken some big steps in the right direction.