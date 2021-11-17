When Cameron fans started arriving at the Aggie Gym for Tuesday’s women’s basketball battle against arch rival Midwestern, they had to notice the distinct size disadvantage that the Aggies faced.
However, what they may not have known after a season without fans, was that what the Aggie women may not have in pure height, when it comes to pressure defense from baseline to baseline, there is probably not a better team in the Lone Star Conference.
That speed, tough defense, and great long-range shooting proved to be the difference as Emma Andrews’ club routed MSU, 91-71, to start 3-0 entering a tough two-game road set this weekend at the Fort Hays (Kan.) Festival against Newman University and the host Fort Hays crew.
That edge in depth, quickness and defensive pressure took a heavy toll on MSU in the second and fourth quarters where Cameron outscored the Mustangs, 54-35, and that pretty much told the story. In the first and third quarters the taller Mustangs still didn’t dominate as CU owned a 37-36 margin in those two quarters.
For the game, the Aggies forced the Mustangs into a staggering 33 turnovers, which led to 26 CU points on the offensive end.
“I thought our defense was really good again,” Andrews said. “Our players were rotating and we really forced them to turn the ball over. I really like the depth of this team, both defensively and offensively. But on defense we just kept them out or rhythm. I really like the pace we can play with this bunch. It’s really unique to get in new players and see them meshing so well.”
Eight players scored for the Aggies with Stephanie Peterson leading the way with a career-high 26. Maighan Hedge added 19, Louisiana Tech transfer Korie Allensworth had 12, Katie King 11, Whitney Outon 10, and Jennie Beebe 8.
“All of these girls can shoot and that’s the fun part of it,” Andrews said. “It’s just a great deal of fun to coach this bunch.”
As has become the norm for Andrews’ teams, long-range shooting was a key ingredient as the Aggies drilled 12-of-31 for 38.7 percent from beyond the 3-point line while the visitors hit just 3-of-15 from long range for a paltry 20 percent.
Andrews was also thrilled with the improvement in free throw shooting, a topic she mentioned Monday to members of the Black and Gold Club. Last night her team hit 11-of-12 from the foul line, a dandy 90 percent, a huge improvement over the 34-of-52 (65.4 percent) in the two weekend victories.
“We have good shooters but at the pace we play, what we talked about during practice was taking a deep breathe and relax at the line,” the coach said. “I think we have confidence at the line but over the weekend I think we rushed some of those. It was really sharp tonight.”
This road trip will go a long way toward answering more of Andrews’ questions.
“We really haven’t looked at Newman and Fort Hays; we’ve been taking it one game at a time but now we will get ready for them,” she said. “Going on the road is always a challenge and with Ft. Hays being ranked No. 4 it will be a good test for us. This is a business trip; that’s how we are taking these road games.”
Andrews also said it was great having fans back in the gym.
“We had a great number of student-athletes--baseball players, volleyball, golfers, tennis players—and that really made for a great atmosphere,” she said. “And it’s great to see so many of our loyal boosters out here over the weekend and tonight. We appreciate them so much.”