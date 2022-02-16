CANYON, Texas — Stephanie Peterson led the Aggies with 24 points and seven rebounds, but the Cameron was unable to escape the First United Bank Center with a win, falling to West Texas A&M 75-65.
The Aggies are in the middle of one of the toughest stretches of their season as they faced two of the top teams in Division II last week and then had to visit the Lady Buffs, who are currently leading the conference, on Tuesday night.
After a blistering start to the game, Peterson recorded her fourth 20-plus point game of the season. The sophomore was 10-18 from the field and went 2-4 from three and 2-3 from the charity stripe to record her 24 points. Peterson also added a team-high seven rebounds to go along with two steals.
As a team, Cameron shot 34.3 percent from the field and well below their season average from three, going 6-22 from long range. They also knocked down 13 of their 16 foul shots with five of those coming out of the hands of Maighan Hedge, the LSC’s leading scorer, who finished with 13 points, 10 of which came in the second 20 minutes of play.
Peterson kept the Aggies in the opening quarter as she scored 10 of the team’s 21 points in the frame. Cameron was lights out from three, going 4-7 from long range with Peterson draining two of those. CU trailed by 10 with 1:07 to play, but Peterson’s two threes came in the final minutes to cut the deficit to just four.
The Black and Gold went cold in the second quarter, shooting 22 percent from the field including 1-5 from long range. That allowed WT, who also didn’t shoot well in the period, to extend their lead to 14 before Hedge finally got on the board with an and-one play in the final seconds, making it 43-32 at the half.
Peterson had 12 points at the half while the Aggies shot 32.4 percent as a team and went 5-12 from three and 5-6 from the foul line. WT, who shot 44 percent in the first half, got big contributions from their bench early with 21 points off the home team’s pine while also out-rebounding CU by five.
Neither team could make a shot to start the third as the first bucket came via a WT free throw at the 6:45 mark. CU was able to cut the lead down to six thanks to five points from Hedge and a Karley Miller three. The Lady Buffs kept answering though and the lead was back out to 13 heading into the final frame.
Every time the Aggies tried to chip away at the lead in the fourth, the Lady Buffs had a response. They closest they got was six as Hedge converted another and-one play with 1:07 to play, but WT was perfect from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter (11-11) to hold on for the 75-65 win.
WT shot almost the same as Cameron but made 10 triples and was 21-24 from the charity stripe. They also out-rebounded the Aggies 50-36 and had the benefit of 32 bench points, 16 coming from Taylor Williams.
Cameron’s second loss in a row puts their record at 13-9 overall and 8-4 in conference play, which is currently eighth in the LSC standings. They will make the trip to Silver City, N.M. on Saturday, Feb. 19, for a rematch with Western New Mexico.