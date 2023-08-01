Dale Perry took home top billing not once, but twice last week, starting with a first place finish in the Children Miracle Network fundraiser with no-tap scoring, and ending with the honor roll high game and series where it’s all about skill.

Perry’s no-tap scoring is highlighted in the news from the event but for his honor roll high series Perry rolled 279 out of the gate and backed it up with 233 and 213 to assist his team to victory in the Entertainers senior league last Wednesday afternoon with a 725 for the one and only scratch 700 last week.

