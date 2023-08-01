Dale Perry took home top billing not once, but twice last week, starting with a first place finish in the Children Miracle Network fundraiser with no-tap scoring, and ending with the honor roll high game and series where it’s all about skill.
Perry’s no-tap scoring is highlighted in the news from the event but for his honor roll high series Perry rolled 279 out of the gate and backed it up with 233 and 213 to assist his team to victory in the Entertainers senior league last Wednesday afternoon with a 725 for the one and only scratch 700 last week.
Speaking of the one and only, Janice Croft led in the women’s honor roll with the sole 600 series of the week of 612, a product of the last night of the Roudy Bunch and games of 244, 200 and 168.
And our star youth bowler last week was Raiden Jenkins with a career high 628 series on games of 168, 244 and 216 bowled in the HotShot Legends at Thunderbird Lanes.
Children’s Miracle Network Event News
Bowling fundraisers have turned out to be quite successful over the years so when Anita (Mercedes) Fishbeck and Susan Sass were faced with the task of coming up with a way to raise money for their store, Wal-Mart #269, they both knew instantly what to do.
Several donations, baskets and baggies filled with goodies, along with several rolls of tickets sold, and a bowling center full of folks anxious to support such a good cause, the event went down as another success.
Dale Perry led the men with an 843 on games of 288, 277 and 278 followed by his youngest son Chad who rolled 258, 278 and 264 for 800 even.
For the ladies, Lil Johnson threw 277, 278 and 275 to take first with 830.
The rest of the field, almost 200 pins back, included Diane Frame, 660, Sue Avis, 650, Yours Truly, 648 and Kathi Keithley, 640.
At last count an estimated $2,000 was raised from the event.
A special thanks to all of the generous sponsors and to everyone who helped out.
Walker Morris Walks Away with Po-Boy #7
A field of 57 was on hand for last week’s Po-Boy competition where it took 470 to make the cut to the top 16 after two games of qualifying.
Leading with 539 was Rob Scoggins who put up scratch games of 243 and 212 off a 173 average for a good night’s start.
Sitting at 510 on games of 277 and 201 was Andrea Halstead and Patrick Diaz rang in with 506 for the third position.
Hill and Kilmartin tied for the high game scratch purse with 246 for game one while game two winners were Anthony Sneed, 266, and Chris Hood, 242.
In the first round, Scoggins beat Johnson 216-211, Kilmartin beat Sneed 199-191, Walker beat Thomas 302-194, K. Morris beat Smith 251-238, W. Morris beat Diaz 289-232, Ray beat Hood 232-226, Brown beat Hill 230-194 and Halstead beat McKinney 232-220.
The semis saw Rob Scoggins move on to the finals with a win over Kyle Morris, 212-204 and Walker Morris advanced to his first final after beating out Richard Brown 240-228.
Final score W. Morris 228 – R. Scoggins 221.
Bowlers are being asked to pre-register for the Po-Boy Grand Finale to be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at Thunderbird Lanes.