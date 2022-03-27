This week’s top story comes from the TNT league where Chad Perry made a rare appearance but left a lasting impression with games of 267, 259 and 258 for the week’s high series of 784.
Mark Hill zoned in for a consistent 727 on games of 239, 244 and 244 and Robert Copeland rounded out the top three with 700 on the money that went 258, 237 and 205.
Other League Highlights
Coming off his 11 in a row last week, Richard Jacoby rolled this week’s high game of 289 with the front 10 strikes in game two of the His and Hers’ league.
Jacoby said that he struggled in game one to score 192 in front of the 289 where everything carried up until the 10th frame when another 10-pin showed and it was back downhill from there. In fact, Jacoby only posted 179 for game three so yes folks, it even happens to the best of us.
His and Hers secretary Jeff Janssen managed to keep it all together with games of 235, 258 and 233 for a 726 to lead the league.
Matt Casey was the Guys and Dolls bowler of the week with games of 246, 234 and 257 for a 737, followed by this week’s top female bowler, Andrea Halstead.
Halstead rolled 211, 246 and 245 to come in at 702.
Troy Hardin led the Suburban league with a 718 series that included games of 269, 212 and 237 and Phil Kilmartin topped senior league play with a 706 from the Entertainers that went 256, 213 and 237.
There a couple of honorable mentions this week as we recognize bowlers making their bowling column debut.
Congratulations are going out to Jacob Walker of the TNT league (Thunderbird) for a 242 game off a 158 average, to Andrew Jones for a career high 235 bowled in the Guys and Dolls (Thunderbird) and to Jonathan Worthy for a 223 game off a 141 average bowled in the Tuesday Night Mixed (Twin Oaks).
Youth Highlights
Mikey York led area youth league bowlers with a 621 series bowled in the TBird Legends last Saturday morning. York started with the youth high game of the week of 245 before adding 177 and 199 to make up the set.
And those Hicks kids were back at it.
Shooting off a 138 average Kalan Hicks had games of 172, 198 and 170 for a career high 540 series while bowling in the TBird Legends.
At the same time, little sister Kennedi was busy rolling her career high game of 103 while bowling in the TBird MiniShots, with a little bumper assist.
No-Tap News
Marvin Cox was the only bowler with anything to mention in the Tuesday No-Tappers, scoring 232, 262 and 267 for a 761.
And, had it not been for Phil Kilmartin, scoring from the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama would have been about the same.
With the exception of just a couple of frames in game one, Kilmartin was no-tap perfect scoring 265, 300 and 300 for the event high 865 series.
Randy Travis stayed in the 250’s for an 857 for second with handicap, followed by Pops, Cleo Travis, who rolled a big 287 opener that assisted in his 854 for third place.
The ladies division was a tad light, paying first place only to Diane Frame who shot 792 for a handicap series.
Following Kilmartin on the Scratch Singles winners list was John Troutman with a 786.
Mystery Doubles winners were as follows:
Gm. 1, 1st – Cleo Travis/Barry Morris, 610
Gm. 1, 2nd – Robert Lansberry/Bob Hartley, 597
Gm. 2, 1st – Diane Frame/Randy Travis, 581
Gm. 2, 2nd – Gene Augustine/John Fortner, 535
Gm. 3, 1st – Diane Frame/Cle Cox, 572
Gm. 3, 2nd – Diane Frame/Randy Travis, 572
Robert Lansberry, Kilmartin, Randy Travis and Sam Bowman were all Strike pot winners and Travis and Bowman also enjoyed some extra cash with their Challenge Shot wins.
After John Troutman’s attempt at the “21 Jackpot” where he only netted a 20 count, Sam Bowman pro-ceeded to throw three strikes in a row to win the “Match Play” shot.
John Fortner was not so lucky with his “Pill Draw” effort but Randy Travis stepped up to the plate and left the 2-10 to win a small prize for the “Snake Bite” challenge.
The last shot of the day saw Damon Foster leaving a 10-pin looking for Waldo.
The next Senior No-Tap Colorama will be next Friday afternoon starting at 1 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes. All bowlers age 50 and over with a verifiable average are eligible to participate.