Following in his dad’s footsteps, Chad Perry grabbed the limelight this week, posting the 2020-2021 season’s first 300 game and 800 series while bowling in the His and Hers league at Thunderbird Lanes last Tuesday evening.
After taking a couple of years off, Chad started back bowling last year where he booked a 221 average on 84 games before the league ended due to the COVID pandemic.
That’s a pretty impressive average and it doesn’t look like it will be hard to maintain shooting 279, 300 and 234 for his first career 800 series of 813 last Tuesday night.
Dale Perry, Chad’s dad, whose name graces the headlines on several occasions, said that he was count-ing pins down to the wire, recalling the 9th frame where Chad opened, missing a 7-pin, mostly due the fact that he hadn’t thrown very many spares all night.
Chad regrouped and struck out in the 10th, according the league secretary Jeff Janssen, to garner the long awaited 800 victory.
On another note, it was reported also that the 300 game was his 2nd career USBC certified but his first in the Lawton-Fort Sill Association.
Meanwhile, and starting the flurry of high rolling action, Robert Copeland was back at it, posting another 11 in a row game, his second this month, this time scoring 297.
Copeland said that he just threw the last ball too hard, leaving the 2-4-5 bucket.
Games of 267 and 190 followed for the league’s second highest set of the night of 754.
Michael Gillian was in the mix with games of 255, 248 and 224 for a 727 and Dale Perry made the cut, scoring 278, 211 and 227 for 716.
This is the second week for high scoring in His and Hers league action.
Press information received from the previous session showed Jim Bomboy with a 726 on games of 205, 254 and 267, Paul Zerbe with a 706 that went 263, 225 and 218, Robert Copeland with 703, James Vaughn with 702 and Richard Jacoby with 701.
Wilcox Rolls 298 in Suburban
The Suburban league at Twin Oaks reports a host of high scores, including an 11 in a row, 298 game by Demetrius Wilcox.
League Secretary Jim Bomboy reported that Wilcox, who is a no-thumb bowler, found a line up the mid-dle of the lane that had given him a 248 and a 238 going into game three.
The strikes stayed until the bitter end where one last trip to well was one too many and he got burned, leaving the 4 – 9 split as a slap in the face for the 298 score.
Wilcox finished with 784 for totals.
Tim Lundquist found a groove and rolled 235, 266 and 232 for 733, followed by Jeff Janssen who went 279, 203 and 247 for a 729.
Brandon Tipton finished with 248-269 for a 710 series and Joe Langley packed away a 704 on games of 236, 231 and 237.
In other area league play, Matt Casey was the Early Birds bowler of the week, scoring 248, 256 and 232 for 736.
Dale Perry rolled the senior league high set of 704 in the Socialites and Caden Burk kicked off youth league action last Saturday morning with games of 232, 216 and 203 for a 651.
Youth leagues have just started so contact Thunderbird Lanes or Twin Oaks Bowling Center for addition details.
No-Tap Colorama News
Without the Goodyear league this season, David Fishbeck was left looking for a league and discovered the No-Tappers for no other reason than to just stay in the swing.
There is not a lot of spare practice in a no-tap setting but there sure are a lot of strikes and Fishbeck started his season with a 275 no-tap average.
Fishbeck rolled an 825 series on games of 227, 300 and 298, thanks to a 7-10 split for the result in the 12th.
This league, that bowls Tuesday afternoons at 1 PM at Thunderbird Lanes, still needs one bowler and one team of four.
The Senior 9-pin Colorama a week ago last Friday played to a small gathering of just under 20 bowlers.
The list of usual suspects was on hand for the taking and the results are as follows.
Men’s Division Hdcp.
1st – Cleo Travis, 831
2nd – Damon Foster, 805
3rd – James Williams, 799
Women’s Division Hdcp.
1st – Sue Avis, 689
Scratch Series
1st – Mike McLester, 774
2nd – Sam Bowman, 747
Mystery Doubles
(1-1st) Billy Carrion/Bob Hartley – 562
(1-2nd) Don Ginter Jr/Bob Henderson – 537
(2-1st) Don Ginter Jr/Bob Henderson – 580
(2-2nd) Mike McLester/Gary Webster – 550
(3-1st) Damon Foster/Cleo Travis – 576
(3-2nd) Charles Norman/Dan Nicar – 530
Strike pot winners:
Damon Foster, Charles Norman, David Yett
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot – Elaine Henderson (X+7+9=26) – no winner
Match Play – James Williams (8-9-out) – no winner
Pill Draw – Diane Frame (needed 7, got 7) – WINNER
Waldo – Cleo Travis (removed the head pin, left two) – no winner
The senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is held every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm and is open to all bow-lers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
What’s Happening?
Back by popular demand, Thunderbird Lanes’ Almost World Famous Po-Boy Tournaments! New day, new time but with the same low price of $20 per event. Stay tuned for more information.