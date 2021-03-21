Scores are on the rise as most leagues go into the final third, or last 12 weeks, of the bowling season.
Coming in with the high game of the week was Dale Perry, posting his 23rd career perfect 300 game.
Perry was bowling in the senior Entertainers league at Thunderbird Lanes last Wednesday afternoon when, after rolling a 228 the first game, the strikes started to string together and before long, Perry had once again beaten the game itself, and scored a perfect 300.
Another 228 score was penciled in for game three, giving Perry 756 for series.
Bob Carter was a close second for high series on this day, posting 257, 237 and 247 for a 741.
Our next Honor came from the Suburban league at Twin Oaks where Keith Thompson did what he has done on more than one occasion, find the shot when no one else could.
Suburban secretary Jim Bomboy said that right after practice, Thompson’s lanes had a breakdown and the teams had to move and start, as the rules say, without practice on the new lanes, as league play had begun.
As it worked out, Thompson opened the first frame before going off the sheet for an 11 in a row, 279 score.
For revenge, he then proceeded to pulverize the pins with games of 258 and 259 for the week’s high series of 796.
The only other bowler in the 7’s was Terry Justus with 707 on games of 226, 278 and 203.
David Fitzhugh and Gabby Galloway were close with 696 each.
We would also like to give a shout out to Suburban bowler Ray Johnson for a great job at the Southwest tournament that is in progress in Wichita, Kansas at this time.
Johnson, one of several from Wichita Falls who bowl here as well, rolled 822 in his second team event at Northrock Lanes in Wichita, KS, with games of 256, 268 and a 298 after leaving the 6-7 on the last shot.
Johnson also posted an 803 in his Singles event on games of 279, 246 and 278.
And our own Matt Casey put forth his best effort in his Doubles event with a perfect 300 game.
The Southwest Bowling Tournament is always a high scoring event, with a little effort, but it is rumored to be a strikefest this year, so let’s hope some of our own finish up towards the top when the pin dust clears.
Back to local news, JP Nauman roasted the lanes in Goodtimes action, rolling 231, 277 and 214 for a 722.
There were a few bowlers shooting well above their average last week including Clyde Harris who rolled a 265 game in the Guys and Dolls, 92 pins over his 173 average.
Jessica Lindsey was 81 over with a 225 game that she bowled in the Early Birds where first year league bowler John Keesee bowled twice his average of 94 with a 188 career high thus far.
No-Tap Fun
With the exception of Brant Hill’s no-tap 290, 11 in a row from the Tuesday No-Tapper league, the really big scores came from Friday afternoon’s Senior 9-Pin event where Johnny Scheid rolled 298, 300 and 278.
Scheid ended with 900 even with handicap to take first in the men’s division.
Carl Tucker took second with 796.
Scheid also claimed the top prize in the scratch event for 876, followed by Marshall Miller with 741.
Peggy Towne won first in the ladies division with 790 out the door.
Sam Bowman also posted a no-tap 300 for game three, too little too late but for honorable mention.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) Johnnie Scheid/Richard Payette, 526
(Gm 1, 2nd) James Williams/Cle Cox, 522
(Gm 2, 1st) Peggy Towne/Gene Augustine, 563
(Gm 2, 2nd) Johnnie Scheid/Richard Payette, 534
(Gm 3, 1st) Marianne Hartley/Sam Bowman, 615
(Gm 3, 2nd) Johnnie Scheid/Richard Payette, 534
Strike pot winners:
Johnnie Scheid, Randy Travis, James Williams, Gene Augustine, Marshall Miller
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Cleo Travis (6+7+7=20): No winner
Match Play: Peggy Towne (X — 9 – Out): No winner
Pill Draw: Damon Foster (Needed 6, Got 7): No winner
Waldo: Carl Tucker: 1st With head pin – Left the #1 with the #2, #4 and #5.
On the 2nd try, Without the head pin, Carl left the #3 and the #6: No Winner
Thunderbird Lanes hosts the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm.
The event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
Youth Bowling News
Congratulations to Tori Justice and Stephanie McCoy for their accomplishment at the Oklahoma Grand Prix tournament that was held at Andy B’s in Tulsa, last weekend.
The Lawton girls gave them the one-two punch with Justice winning first place in the Girls Open division and McCoy coming in second.
In local league play, congratulations to Hunter Meredith for a career high 153 game off an 84 average while bowling in the Legends league at Thunderbird Lanes.
TBird HotShots’ Joseph Resler had one of his best showings scoring a 119 game and a 120 game off his 86 average and in the MiniShots, Kennedi Hicks bowled her first career 100 game of 105.