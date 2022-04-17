Chad Perry rolled his fourth career perfect 300 game in the Goodyear league last week, taking the tried and true route to garner the score.
Recalling a 299 score from back in February when Chad misread the final shot and ended up leaving a 10-pin, this time Chad kept it simple and stayed with what got him there and succeeded.
Perry sandwiched this perfecto between games of 226 and 205 for a 731 for series.
Also from the Goodyear stats, Michael Gillian gave it a go after putting up games of 238 and 218.
Gillian went front ten before the show stopped and he added a 289 to the take for a 745 series.
Tim Lundquist rounded out this league’s top three with 708 that went 214, 225 and 269.
And after a rough game two, Ben Laird spared one last 10-pin before going off the sheet for a 290, 11 in a row while bowling in the Early Birds at Thunderbird Lanes.
Other League Highlights
Mark Hill led area bowlers with a 781 series from the TNT league where he posted games of 268, 269 and 244 to make up the series.
James Ray was in the zone with 244, 228 and 258 for a 730 set and Matt Ray rolled 238, 259 and 204 for a 701.
The Goodtimes league saw some high scoring on the senior front with Richard Jacoby busting out with 267, 229 and 268 for a 764, followed by Bob Carter who rolled 268, 223 and 264 for a 755.
Tracy Price, Patrick Caton and Britney Brown were one, two and three in Suburban news.
Price rolled 245, 258 and 211 for 714, Caton shot 206, 222 and 277 for 705 and Brown went 188, 247 and 267 for a 702, giving us the ladies highs for the week as well.
The Tuesday Night Mixed league reported Robert Copeland with the high series of 717 on games of 203, 267 and 247, Preston Charity with a closed second at 714 that went 247, 213 and 254 and Gary Tubbs Jr. with games of 243, 224 and 235 for a 702.
Congrats in this league to Nancy Amtz for making her bowling news debut, scoring 186, 162 and 158 for a 506 series on a 139 average.
And Josh Schoonover kept the His and Hers’ league in the news with a 714 that started with a big 279 score.
Youth Highlights
Mikey York led youth bowlers with a 682 series from the TBird Legends where he rolled 251, 231 and 200 on the final day of league play for the season.
Jaeden Ellis was a close second with games of 210, 227 and 212 for a 649. Meanwhile, little brother Jacobi Ellis was holding up his end with a 428 series from the TBird HotShots, U12 group.
Jacobi had games of 123, 170 and 135, off a 101 average, to make up his series.
Other Hotshots highlights include Lee Perry with a 114 game and Emery Brown with her first 100 game of the season of 102.
And congratulations to Emery’s little brother Knox Hill for a high game of 108, bowled in the TBird MiniShots, with bumper assist.
No-Tap News
This week’s Tuesday No-Tappers treat came from David Fishbeck who rolled 265-300-264 for an 829 that earned no-tap top billing this week.
As for the Senior No-Tap Colorama, Roy Johnson made it to the winners circle, taking first place in the men’s division with an 839 series.
Bob Hartley came in second place with 813 and Damon Foster was third with 812.
There were only two ladies in the day’s lineup. Diane Frame put together a strong game three and beat out her only competition, Peggy Towne, 746-670.
Sam Bowman rolled the only no-tap 300 of the day that allowed for his scratch singles win with 743, beating out Dave Yett who took second place with 700 even.
Mystery Doubles winners were as follows:
Gm. 1, 1st – Sam Bowman/Damon Foster, 576
Gm. 1, 2nd – Mike Peckinpaugh/Roy Johnson, 537
Gm. 2, 1st – Bob Hartley/Randy Travis, 547
Gm. 2, 2nd – Tom Rine/Don Ginter Jr., 530
Gm. 3, 1st – Sam Bowman/Damon Foster, 542
Gm. 3, 2nd – Barry Morris/Diane Frame, 538
Strike pot winners included Cleo Travis and Damon Foster and the Challenge Shots will all carryover to next time as there were no winners reported.
Richard Payette busted with a 24-count looking to hit the “21 Jackpot”, Dave Yett did not repeat his strike on the first ball of Match Play and Sam Bowman knocked down seven while looking for a four count to win the Pill Draw.
And Diane Frame was drawn for both the Snake Bite and the Waldo.
Diane left the 1–3 while trying to leave a split and then she left the 5-6-10, trying to leave the headpin and win the Waldo purse. Looks like these two shots should have been reversed.
The next Senior No-Tap Colorama will be next Friday afternoon starting at 1 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes. All bowlers age 50 and over with a verifiable average are eligible to participate.
Local Association Meeting
Notice to all USBC certified league bowlers: The Greater Lawton-Fort Sill USBC Bowling Association will be holding their annual meeting on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 1 p.m. at VFW Post 5263, 103 NE 20th Str., Lawton.