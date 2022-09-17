MARLOW--In a game that had no shortage of offensive action, Perkins-Tyron gave Marlow its first loss on the young season, earning a 34-21 victory in a battle of unbeaten, ranked teams.
From the first whistle this game featured big plays, started by a 95-yard touchdown return by Braiton Applegate for the Demons during the opening kickoff.
The first offensive outing for the Outlaws did not go to plan as Marlow came up inches short of a first down and turned the ball over on downs leading to a five-yard rushing touchdown from Braxton Lightfoot to put the Demons up 14-0 early.
The Outlaws would not be kept down for long, however, as receiver Avrey Payne hauled in a 30-yard touchdown catch to put Marlow on the board. The Demons quickly followed with another touchdown run from Lightfoot arranging 20-7 halftime score.
This game was a showcase of two polar opposite offenses where Marlow had the upper hand when it came to passing while Perkins-Tyron ran the ball with success for most of the game.
After the half the Outlaws came out fired up as they were able to create back to back touchdown drives early in the third, a 41-yard quarterback scramble by Cade Gilbert and another catch and run score from Payne put the Outlaws up for the first time in this game, 21-20
The Demons would not wait long to respond as Lightfoot once again broke away for his third rushing touchdown of the night. That coupled with a short touchdown run by Beck Smith early in the fourth would put away any hopes for a Marlow comeback.
To put the game away the Demons converted on a two point try and were successful in holding onto the ball and draining the clock for most of the fourth quarter.
After the game Marlow Head Coach Matt Weber said that while he was not disappointed in the way his team played, he believes that there were mistakes from them on defense that eventually became too much for them to overcome.
"I knew it was gonna be a battle," Weber said. "They have a very good football team. The biggest issue was they whipped us up front and that's where games are won or lost. They won the line of scrimmage and they were just the better team tonight, we have no excuses."
Despite the loss Weber is confident in his team's ability to recover and continue the season as strong as possible as the Outlaws get ready to take on Pauls Valley next week.
"That's what we talk to our kids about," Weber said. "I hope and I think I know our kids. Our kids will watch the film and correct their mistakes. We have the makings a very good football team we just gotta get a lot of stuff corrected and that starts with us."