We have enjoyed a nice cool and wet spring, but summer has announced itself this week. And with it come some nasties that can make your summertime fun much less enjoyable.
There are what I like to call the big 4 things that can bring your summertime fun to a screeching halt. I have included a few tips and strategies to help make your adventures more hospitable and safe.
Sun-To many people, the summer season means time off from school, carefully planned family vacations and sampling the fruits of the great outdoors.
On the down side, summer also brings sunburns. It’s a season when outdoor participants need to take extra precautions to protect themselves from the perils of too much sun.
Several studies over the years have indicated a higher incidence of skin cancer fatalities for those who spend large amounts of time outdoors. And with 1 in 5 Americans developing skin cancer by the age of 70, we need to take precautions.
Here are some sobering facts about skin cancer:
• More than 9,500 people are diagnosed with skin cancer every day in the U.S.
• More than two people die of the disease every hour.
• More people are diagnosed with skin cancer each year in the U.S. than all other cancers combined.
• Actinic keratosis is the most common precancer; it affects more than 58 million Americans.
• The annual cost of treating skin cancers in the U.S. is estimated at $8.1 billion.
• About 90 percent of nonmelanoma skin cancers are associated with exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun.
• Just one blistering sunburn in childhood or adolescence more than doubles a person’s chances of developing melanoma later in life.
According to skincancer.org, having 5 or more sunburns doubles your risk for melanoma, and more than two people die, every hour, in the U.S. from it.
The best way to cut the number of skin cancer cases is to follow advice from the American Cancer Society (ACS)– avoid the sun between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
But sometimes avoiding contact is not possible, so if you cannot avoid exposure, then there are some ways to prevent skin damage
Summer sunburns and overexposure to UVA and UVB rays from the sun, even without visible burning, are summer-time hazards that can have long-lasting effects. Frequent and prolonged sun exposure over many years is the primary cause of skin cancer. The ACS says those at risk are people with fair complexions, redheads, blondes and people with blue or grey eyes.
Non-melanoma skin cancers are the most common type diagnosed in the U.S. In 2011, more than 1 million cases will be diagnosed, and 1,000 people will die from this form of cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute.
The stats are grimmer for melanomas – an estimated 62,000 people will be diagnosed with this form annually. More than half of them will die from the disease, although not all in the first year after diagnosis.
Convincing people to take steps to reduce their risk of skin cancer by wearing sunscreen, wide-brimmed hats and long-sleeved shirts on a regular basis during the dog days of summer remains a challenge. Fortunately, extensive research has resulted in vastly improved products compared to the thick, gloppy versions of yesteryear.
If you’re not yet a regular sunscreen user, these innovations may help convince you to jump on the bandwagon. “Shows where it goes” formulations make it easy to see where you have and have not applied sunscreen.
Clear, non-greasy, oil-free, fast-drying and quick-spray are among the newest offerings on the shelf. Although initially developed with athletes in mind, sport, sweat-proof and water-proof formulas cut down on moisture running into anyone’s eyes.
Finally, you need not dread smelling like a coconut. Most popular sunscreen products are available in unscented versions.
Just remember, although sunscreen products have vastly improved, the old rule of thumb about sun protection factor (SPF) still applies – the higher the number, the greater the protection. Even if your summer activity is conducted in what you might believe to be a protected shade, it never hurts to take extra precautions against the danger of the summer sun.
Mosquitoes, Mosquitoes everywhere- This is going to be one of those years for mosquitoes. With all of the rains filling the lakes, ponds, and culverts, these buzzing, biting creatures are out in force.
The Texas Cooperative Extension offers some great tips to help cut down numbers of these pesky creatures.
Home owners and gardeners should take steps to protect themselves from biting mosquitoes and to reduce mosquito breeding sites in the landscape. Early morning and late evening are often convenient and cool times to garden and, unfortunately, they’re also the peak times for mosquito activity. But this doesn’t mean you have to give up your outdoor activities.
To protect yourself from mosquito bites, avoid working in the garden or sitting outside at dawn and dusk if possible.
When you are working outside, wear protective clothing, including light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and pants.
To keep mosquitoes from biting through thin cloth, spray clothing with approved repellents, carefully following label directions.
A breeze can deter mosquitoes, so use porch fans or take a strong fan out to the patio.
Do’s and don’ts — Gardeners should inspect homes and yards for standing water, which is where mosquitoes lay eggs and where hatched larvae mature. Here’s a checklist:
• Don’t allow water to stand for more than three days in potted plant saucers or pet bowls.
• Do change the water in birdbaths twice weekly. For convenience, locate the birdbath near an outdoor faucet and hose.
• Do cover barrels or other containers used to collect rainwater.
• Do repair leaking exterior faucets, hose bibs and hose nozzles.
• Do drain stumps or tree holes that contain water or fill them with sand or mortar.
• Don’t irrigate so that run-off results. This eliminates curbside standing water in streets and saves you money.
• Do clean gutters, down spouts and roofs, removing debris and leaves that may hold standing water.
• Do remove containers such as soda cans, buckets, tires and plastic sheeting from around your home.
• Do empty children’s wading pools and other outside toys that may hold water.
Other steps — In ponds or other areas where standing water cannot be removed, use larvicides such as doughnut-shaped mosquito dunks. A Six-pack will cost less than $10 and are simply dropped in standing water like puddles, stock tanks or bird baths.
These products contain Bacillus thuringiensis var. israelensis (Bti) a natural bacterium that kills mosquito larvae without putting a toxic pesticide in the water. Manufactures say the dunks will kill larvae for up to 30 days, and are safe for pets and livestock.
Reduce dense vegetation where you can. Adult mosquitoes rest on leaves and in tall grass, so keep the lawn mowed and thin out overgrown vines and the like.
Ticks looking for a meal too — Mosquitoes are not the only blood suckers out there. A little 8-legged relative of spiders, ticks, are notorious human and pet pests. And they too benefit from the wet weather. More vegetation equals more places for ticks to breed and hide.
And just like the annoying flying blood suckers, they too can spread diseases to their human meals.
Although entomologists say that the chances of conducting Lyme disease or other tick borne diseases is very, very slim, not too many folks enjoy the thought of a little passenger hitching a ride while gorging themselves on human blood.
With that being said, Lyme disease is the most common vector-bord disease in the U.S. according to the CDC. Caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi and rarely, Borrelia mayonii, it is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks. Typical symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue, and a characteristic skin rash called erythema migrans. If left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Lyme disease is diagnosed based on symptoms, physical findings (e.g., rash), and the possibility of exposure to infected ticks.
Each year, 30,000 cases of Lyme disease are reported by the CDC, and there are probably thousands more that go undiagnosed, or reported.
Take these tips from the American Camping Association to help make your trip to the woods free from pesky ticks:
• Wear long sleeves buttoned at the wrist and long pants tucked into socks or boots. Take a hat to protect your head.
• Walk in the center of trails to avoid brushing up against dense vegetation where ticks hide. Avoid sitting directly on the ground, use a seat or cushion.
• Do a tick check every few hours or more often if in heavily infested areas. Visually check clothing and exposed skin. At the end of the day, do a final, full-body tick check.
• Use an insect repellant containing DEET. Lightly spray clothing, especially children’s, and avoid direct contact with skin.
• If you do find a tick, prompt removal of an attached tick will reduce the chance of Lyme disease infection. Use thin-tipped tweezers or forceps to grasp the tick as close to the skin surface as possible. Pull the tick straight upward with steady even pressure. This should remove the tick with the mouth parts intact.
• If the mouth parts break off, it will not affect the chance of getting Lyme disease. Disinfect the area; a topical antibiotic may also be applied. Other methods of tick removal (e.g. petroleum jelly to suffocate the tick) are not effective. Use of heat from matches to make the tick back out or gasoline or other chemicals are unacceptable.
• Note the site and date of the bite. Watch for signs and symptoms of Lyme disease, which include a rash around the bite area and flu-like symptoms. If such symptoms occur, see a doctor as soon as possible
Poison ivy — Many of you may remember the old Boy Scout saying “Leaves of three, Let it be!” That is a good thing to keep in mind while walking through the woods. Poison ivy is the only member of a group, that also contains poison oak and poison sumac, found in this part of the state. Noted for its three leaflet arrangement and a shiny, almost waxy appearance, poison ivy can usually be distinguished from most other plants.
The problem with this perilous plant is that it can assume three different forms, a low growing ground cover, a larger bushy plant or a climbing ivy type plant. But the latter is not to be confused with another common climbing ivy with 5-leaflets known as Virginia creeper.
According to the doctors at the Mayo Clinic — Poison ivy rash is caused by a sensitivity to an oily resin called urushiol, which is found in the leaves, stems and roots of poison ivy, poison oak and poison sumac.
At least 50 percent of the people who come into contact with these plants develop an itchy rash. The most dangerous type of exposure occurs when the plant is burned and the smoke is inhaled, which can affect your lungs.
Mild cases of poison ivy rash require no medical treatment. For more severe or widespread rashes, especially if it’s on your face or sensitive areas, your doctor may suggest taking corticosteroid pills, such as prednisone, for a few weeks.
The rash usually appears 8 to 48 hours after your contact with the urushiol. But it can occur from 5 hours to 15 days after touching the plant. The rash usually takes more than a week to show up the first time you get urushiol on your skin. But the rash develops much more quickly (within 1 to 2 days) after later contacts. The rash will continue to develop in new areas over several days but only on the parts of your skin that had contact with the urushiol or those parts where the oil was spread by touching.
The rash is not contagious. You cannot catch or spread a rash after it appears, even if you touch it or the blister fluid, because the urushiol will already be absorbed or washed off the skin. The rash may seem to be spreading. But either it is still developing from earlier contact or you have touched something that still has urushiol on it.
The more urushiol you come in contact with, the more severe your skin reaction. Severe reactions to smaller amounts of urushiol also may occur in people who are highly sensitive to urushiol.
The usual symptoms of the rash are:
Itchy skin where the plant touched your skin.
Red streaks or general redness where the plant brushed against the skin.
Small bumps or larger raised areas (hives).
Blisters filled with fluid that may leak out.
Swelling of the face, mouth, neck, genitals, or eyelids (which may prevent the eyes from opening).
Widespread, large blisters that ooze large amounts of fluid.
Prevention is the key to an unpleasant experience with poison ivy, but if you do manage to contact these nasty plants try these tips:
· Immediately wash areas of the skin or clothing that may have touched the plant.
· Sometimes the rash can be completely avoided by washing the affected areas with plenty of water within 10 or 15 minutes of contact. You could also try using a product that is made to cut oil, such as shampoo or dishwashing liquid.
· There are some products available at your local pharmacy that are made especially for treatment of poison ivy rash.
· To relieve itching and help dry blisters, apply wet compresses or soak the area in cool water. Antihistamine pills or calamine lotion may help relieve symptoms.
· If symptoms are severe, seek medical help.
It is an unfortunate part of summer that we taste good to other creatures, but with a little prevention, you can still enjoy the outdoors around your house, or the woods without suffering the perils that nature can bestow.
Southwest Fishing Report
Altus-Lugert: Elevation below normal, water 70 and clear. Channel catfish good on liver, minnows, punch bait and stinkbait along flats and main lake. Walleye, white bass and crappie good on bill baits, crankbaits and jigs along the dam, and flats in main lake and rocks. Report submitted by Brandon Lehrman, game warden stationed in Greer County.
Ellsworth: Elevation above normal, water 70 and cloudy. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and cut bait on main lake and points. Saugeye good on sassy shad, small lures and worms in the main lake on flats. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Ft. Cobb: Elevation above normal, water 70s and clear. Catfish fair on cut bait and worms in the channels and along the dam. Report submitted by Brayden Hicks, game warden stationed in Caddo County.
Lawtonka: Elevation above normal, water 72 and clear. Saugeye good on sassy shad and worms on flats in main lake. Crappie Slow. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.
Tom Steed: Elevation rising, water 70. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and stink bait around points and rocks. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair trolling crankbaits in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by David Smith, game warden stationed in Kiowa County.
Waurika: Elevation above normal, water 60s and stirred. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait in coves and along creek channels. Catfish good on liver and cut bait along channels. Crappie fair on minnow and tube jigs around docks and rocks. Reservoir is open with a release of 368 cfs as of Monday, June 7. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.