Another year, another draft lottery into which Thunder fans are deliriously throwing themselves, believing they are a night away from landing a generational talent and franchise-altering puzzle piece.
Perhaps they are. However, we saw how that went last year. Plus, the odds are not necessarily in the OKC’s favor when it comes to landing one of the prized prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft, despite having the fourth-worst record in the league. But with OKC having two other first-round picks, those previously belonging to the L.A. Clippers and Phoenix Suns by virtue of the Paul George and Chris Paul deals, respectively. However, the Phoenix pick is locked in as the last pick in the first round thanks to the Suns having the best regular-season record in the league.
But the other two are intriguing, though maybe not as franchise-changing as some might want. For a Cliff’s Notes version as to why, there’s two main reasons.
Reason No. 1: This draft only has, in my opinion and the opinion of a lot of draftniks, two or three potential superstars. Which ties into reason No. 2.
Reason No. 2: The teams with the three worst records all have the same odds of landing the top overall pick at 14 percent. The Thunder have a 12.5-percent chance to land the first pick. So what can fans actually expect?
WHICH PICKS ARE THEY MOST LIKELY TO END UP WITH?
Despite having the 4th-worst record, the Thunder actually have the highest chance of their own pick landing at 6 (25.7 percent), followed by No. 7 (16.7), then No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 and then No. 4.
As for the pick received from the Clippers (who had the 12th-worst record in the league), the draft lottery works in such a way that the L.A. pick is almost definitely going to be the 12th overall pick (86-percent chance), with a small chance that it’s 13 and minuscule chances that it’s in the top 4.
To get an idea of what could happen, I did what I’ve done before and headed to Tankathon, a great online tool for NBA Draft lottery and mock drafts information and simulations.
I ran 100 simulations and charted the data. And of the 100 times, the Thunder wound up with the 6th pick 27 times. The Thunder landed the 7th pick 16 times. In those 100 runs, the Thunder’s second first-round pick wound up at 12 exactly 86 times. And it wound up being 12 or 13 all but nine times (which also checks out, according to the odds).
WHAT ARE THE REALISTIC CHANCES THEY WIND UP THE TOP PICK?
The odds say 12.5 percent, but my simulations mustered 14 instances of the Thunder landing the top overall pick, and the 2nd pick 19 times.
WHAT ARE THE THUNDER’S BIGGEST NEEDS?
With their backcourt of the future seemingly intact, the Thunder likely go after an athletic big, certainly with the first of their two picks. If that pick happens to be in the top 3, that works out great, with the consensus top three prospects — Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Duke’s Paolo Banchero and Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren — all being post players standing 6’10 or taller.
With their second first-rounder, the Thunder might also target a long, athletic wing. Lu Dort is a menace for opponents, but at 6’3, he puts the “small” in small forward, as he is one of the shortest at this position in the league, though he’s essentially a third guard. Another path could be a deadeye shooter, especially given OKC ranked dead last in the league in 3-point shooting percentage in 2021-22.
WHO MIGHT THEY TARGET?
Let’s start with the pipe dreams. Like I said, the Tankathon simulator generated 14 cases of Sam Presti and Co. landing the No. 1 pick. In each of those instances, the simulator had the Thunder taking Chet Holmgren, the skinny, athletic 19-year-old 7-footer from Gonzaga. There are concerns about his durability, his offensive game and his tenacity, but in terms of upside and unique skill set, he’s the unicorn of unicorns in this draft. Think Gobert-like defense with the handling skills and size of Poku.
If the Thunder wind up at 2 or 3, Smith (who I think is most pro-ready of the big three) or Banchero are the obvious choices. Jabari’s offensive versatility has drawn comparisons to Rashard Lewis and Michael Porter Jr. Banchero is explosive on the offensive end, conjuring images of Blake Griffin and Chris Webber, but lacks tenacity on the defensive end.
Now as for who they are more realistically likely to end up with...if it is indeed No. 6 or 7, the Thunder may be looking more toward a wing or another scoring option. Among the names the simulator spit out the most at those spots were Keegan Murray, Iowa’s versatile All-American forward who led the nation in scoring, and Duke forward A.J. Griffin, who shot an astounding 44.7 percent from 3-point land during his lone season in Durham.
The other name that came up the most in that range was Shaedon Sharpe, perhaps the biggest enigma in the first round. Sharpe was a consensus top-5 national recruit out of high school. He graduated high school in May of 2021, enrolled at Kentucky in January of 2022, but never played a game for the Wildcats. He is seen as a top-notch 2-guard prospect, even if none of us have seen him play against top-notch college talent on TV.
At pick 12 or 13, the names that kept popping up were Wisconsin All-American Johnny Davis and Duke center Mark Williams. Davis is a scorer supreme, while Williams averaged nearly 3 blocks a game as a freshman. Jalen Duren, the post from Memphis is also an interesting prospect to keep an eye on.
No matter what happens, hold your nose, because it’s time to jump in again.