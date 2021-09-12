Just two weeks into the new season and the Suburban league at Twin Oaks Bowling Center has reported not one, but two perfect games scored.
After starting with games of 214 and 179, Jeff Janssen made all the right moves in all of the right plac-es and netted what he stated as being his 26th career perfecto.
Not ten minutes later and another Suburbanite was in the process of finishing up with a perfect score as well.
This time it was Demetrius Wilcox who already had games of 235 and 246 going into game three and there was no denying the outcome of this game as he put the last three racks into to pit to accomplish his goal of another 300 game under his belt.
Wilcox ended up with a 781 for series second only to the Suburban league Secretary, Jim Bomboy, ex-cept during his night at Thunderbird Lanes in the His and Hers.
It gets a little tricky here with who is who, but His and Hers Secretary Jeff Janssen, reported that Jim Bomboy was just nine pins shy of an 800 series, the result after leaving a 7 – 10 split in the 10th frame of the third game.
Bomboy had games of 269, 267 and 255 to sum up a 791 series that tops this week’s honor roll.
Jumping back over to the Suburban league, Joseph Langley rolled 236, 227 and 267 for a 730, Troy Hardin shot 243, 232 and 244 for a 719 and Bomboy was still knocking them down, this time rolling 717 on games of 215, 256 and 246.
Other League Highlights
As you can see by the honor roll, leagues are up and running and bowlers are finding their groove. Along with the above noted high series’, several other bowlers scored a tad better than the rest.
On that list was James Ray of the TNT league. Ray went 245, 257 and 236 for a 738, followed by An-drew Petering who shot 212, 267 and 247 for a 726.
Petering improved by 10 pins in the next nights Guys and Dolls league where he shot 234, 254 and 248 for a 736.
Steve Mans was first runner up with a 702 in the Guys and Dolls on games of 217, 245 and 240.
The Early Birds league is back on Monday nights at Thunderbird Lanes where Dusty Valdez made an im-pressive comeback performance on week two, rolling 252, 233 and 246 for a 731 series.
That takes us back to Tuesday night’s His and Hers where Bomboy did his thing and Josh Schoonover tried to keep up with games of 266, 221 and 213 for 700 on the money.
And 700 was the senior league high series put up by Robert Copeland while bowling in the Entertainers.
Copeland had games of 262, 200 and 238.
Youth Bowling
Caden Burk rolled a 617 series for the youth high last week while bowling in the TBird Legends. Caden had games of 218, 199 and 200 to make up the series.
Meanwhile, Carter Croft sandwiched a 277 between games of 158 and 160 for a 595 series.
In other Legends highlights, congratulations go to Leilana Stroh for a career high series of 584 on games of 182, 192 and 210. (Note to readers: Grandpa Bill Kaplan was all smiles.)
Senior No-Tap News
The Tuesday No tappers leagues started last Tuesday afternoon at Thunderbird Lanes and are looking to grow if anyone is interested in a no worries extra league during the daytime, bowling at 1PM.
This league is open to all adult age bowlers (no youth).
Kenneth Ratke took the lead on the first day of competition, putting up games of 278, 243 and 259 for a 780 for starters.
News from the weekly Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama at Thunderbird shows Mike and Mike running away with the show.
That would be in first, Mike Peckinpaugh shooting 264, 298 and 300 for an 895 handicap score.
Second went to Mike McLester who rolled 258, 297 and 297 for 852 and taking third was Marvin Cox with 818 on games of 254, 233 and 256.
Diane Frame rolled the ladies high total of 855, followed by Karin Monahan with 753.
Scratch singles was another Mike and Mike show, Peckinpaugh in first with 862 and McLester in sec-ond with 852.
Mystery Doubles results
(Gm 1, 1st) Marvin Cox/Diane Frame, 557
(Gm 1, 2nd) Dewey Back/Karin Monahan, 529
(Gm 2, 1st) Marvin Cox/Diane Frame, 566
(Gm 2, 2nd) James Williams/Sue Avis, 534
(Gm 3, 1st) Dewey Back/Karin Monahan, 573
(Gm 3, 2nd) Mike Peckinpaugh/Sam Bowman, 558
Strike pot winners:
Michael Sneed, Diane Frame, Sam Bowman, Charles Norman
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Sue Avis (7+6+7 = 20): No winner
Match Play: Charline Paslay (8 – 4 – Out): No winner
Pill Draw: James Williams (Needed 7, Got 9): No winner
Waldo: Mike Peckinpaugh (With head-pin: struck): No winner
Waldo: Mike Peckinpaugh (Without head-pin: left 6-8-10): No winner
Thunderbird Lanes hosts the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm.
The event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
Room Available
All local bowling leagues have started, and almost all are reporting that they are still needing bowlers ei-ther to fill a vacant spot and in some cases to add a team to their roster. This space is limited and time is running out to get in before it is too late. The same is true for leagues at Thunderbird Lanes as well as leagues at Twin Oaks in Fort Sill. Contact either location for details.
Knights of Columbus
Thanks to the support of local sponsors and tournament participants, the annual Knights of Columbus Mixed Up tournament raised an estimated $7,700 this year, funds earmarked for their local charities.
As always the event was a lot of fun and tournament official Carl Christman saw to it that everyone had a memorable time.
Standings and highlights are as follows.
Coming in first place was Barry Morris and James Middleton followed by Robert Copeland and Dale Perry for second.
Third place went to Bill Kaplan and Jim Bomboy, fourth place winners were Maria Garcia and Rick Olson and Judy Scholl and Jennifer Kaplan took fifth.
Honorable mention goes to Dale Perry for a no-tap 300 game, Kaplan and Bomboy rolled a Scotch Dou-bles 297 game, Maria Garcia and Rick Olson put together a Best Ball 300 game and Roy Olson rolled a no-tap 297.
As always a special thanks to all who helped to make this event a success.