That first perfect 300 game takes forever it seems, and for some, it never makes a showing at all
Time passes and a bowler can actually be quite accomplished and never post a perfect score.
This week we had a couple of bowlers who no long have to worry about when or if they will ever achieve one of bowling’s most prized accomplishments as their time to shine had finally arrived.
The Suburban league reported a couple of perfect games from a week ago last Thursday starting with Matt Casey who had a weak start before lining up for what would be his sixth career perfect game.
Casey tacked on a 209 for game three and still only posted 669 for series.
The next 300 game reported was a long awaited score for 26 year old Jordan Kasza of Wichita Falls who is the last of her family to reach the pinnacle.
Jordan has a list of accomplishments a mile long but has never been awarded a perfect score, until now as she shakes the proverbial monkey off her back and moves on.
Jordan sandwiched the 300 game between games of 194 and 193 for a 687 for series.
Though neither of these bowlers managed to shoot a 700 series with their big game, there were a few bowlers who held up the league in the series department.
Tony Mendoza, on his first time to bowl in the Suburban, opened with a front ten 286 and then added 203 and 236 for the league high of 725.
Former youth league bowler Jacob Johns shot 239, 213 and 266 for a 718 and Secretary Jim Bomboy Sr. rolled a consistent 712 on games of 241, 237 and 234.
Friday night rolls around and the Guys and Dolls hit the floor.
Longtime league bowler Craig Foster was looking at another night of spare shooting, penciling in games of 195 and 202 for the first two.
That all changed as the shot came to Foster in game three and in no time at all, his first career 300 game was in the books.
Like the other two bowlers with perfect games that were rolled last week, Foster also did not bust the 700 marker but was close at 697 for series.
High series in the Guys and Dolls was a 717 by Phil Kilmartin on games of 259, 215 and 243, followed by David Sherwood with 700 on the nose on games of 222, 247 and 231.
And to the guy who has said that he was going to retire from bowling for the last 5, 10, 15 years or so, how about another 299 game for Mr. Dusty Valdez.
You just can’t walk away when you’re still rolling strong and Valdez, at 69 years young, isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.
Valdez is actually showing an eleven pin improvement over last season so I don’t see him walking away just yet.
Valdez was bowling in the Early Birds league where he shot 236 in front of the 299, the result of a stubborn 10-pin on the final roll.
Like everyone else with a big game, Valdez lost it in game three and ended up with a 693 for series with his honor.
Robert Copeland led in the Early Birds with a 737 on games of 246, 268 and 223 followed by Jake Kilbourn who rolled 237, 212 and 268 for a 717.
Sliding into third-highest for series was Dale Perry who shot 257, 227 and 218 for a 702.
Other League Highlights
Phil Kilmartin topped series charts with a 782 from the Entertainers league at Thunderbird Lanes where he had games of 279, 257 and 246 to make up the series.
A quick pat on the back for Sandra Minnick who rolled 243 and 212 as her opening games in the Entertainers.
Unfortunately, the shot didn’t hold up and Sandra came up a pin shy of a 600 set but was still 125 pins over for series.
Mark Hill took the top spot in the TNT league with games of 225, 277 and 245 for a 747 followed by Andrea Halstead who zoned in for games of 246, 223 and 259 for a 728.
And catching up on some Goodyear scores we find that their official season has ended, even though they still have their end of season Championship finale to go.
High scores over the last couple of weeks include David Fishbeck with a 735 on games of 243, 213 and 279. Fishbeck had back to back 700’s, score the total on the nose with games of 256, 236 and 208 on the previous week.
Chad Perry put together a 729 that went 238, 243 and 248 and Tim Lundquist had games of 257, 255 and 188 for another even 700 total.
Tory Morales dug a groove to allow for a 709 after games of 213, 228 and 268 while Dale Perry settled for 706 as his line faded with games of 246, 244 and 216.
And honorable mentions to Alishia and Joe Mitchell for a game one duel that resulted in season high games for the couple.
Alishia, who has a 139 average, rolled 221 out of the gate. Meanwhile, hubby Joe, who has a 145 average, ended up with a 220 score, just a pin shy of a tie.
2021 -2022 League Champions
The good thing about having a bowler come to you and tell you that you made a mistake in the bowling news is that a bowler came to you and told you that you made a mistake in the bowling news! My heart skipped a beat! I can rest easy now knowing that there is still an audience of bowling enthusiasts and that my words are not falling on deaf ears.
With that said however, apologizes are in order to the Ladies Night Out league for an error that was made in last week’s bowling news. Somewhere along the way names got tangled up and the wrong bowlers were named as the championship team “Odd Balls”.
The correct bowlers with Ernestine Charity were Daphne Choquette and Kathy Ohlenmacher. And thank you ladies for your continued support.
The Goodyear league was the only league to end their regular session last week but with one last week to go to determine the overall league champion.
The league roll off is slated for May 15th starting at 4pm.
No-Tap News
If David Fishbeck rolled one bad ball it was the last ball of game two, otherwise, he was picture perfect in the Tuesday No-Tappers, scoring 300, 298 and 300 for an 898.
Kenny Ratke was next highest with 758, followed by Ronnie King, 745, and Diane Frame rounded out the day’s high no-tap scores with 726 on games of 264, 251 and 211.
Also in this week’s no-tap news was the Socialites end of season finale where Sue Avis took first place for the ladies with 740 and Carl Tucker won first for the men with 859.
Following Tucker was Bob Carter with 827 and Tom Rine with 818.
Cleo Travis defended his title with an 829 for first in the men’s handicap division of the weekly Senior 9-Pin Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes.
Paying only two places this week, Mike McLester of Wichita Falls came in second with an 806.
McLester was the first place winner in the Scratch Singles, followed by Roger Hanley who took second with a 768.
The ladies bowled very well but Diane Frame came out on top of the list with an 868.
The Mystery Doubles event turned out as follows.
Gm. 1, 1st – Sue Avis/Roy Johnson, 561
Gm. 2, 2nd – Shirley Hanley/Ken Knoff, 553
Gm. 2, 1st – Cleo Travis/Peggy Towne, 571
Gm. 3, 2nd – Mike Peckinpaugh/Roger Hanley, 501
Gm. 3, 1st – Diane Frame/John Troutman, 579
Gm. 3, 2nd — Barry Morris/Damon Foster, 527
Strike pot winners were John Troutman, Mike Peckinpaugh and Richard Payette and Special Challenge Shot tickets were all left for the next event.
Peggy Towne busted on the “21 Jackpot” attempt with counts of seven, nine and seven for twenty-three.
After thrown six on his first shot, Sam Bowman went out with a three count on ball two for the “Match Play”.
Damon Foster needed eight on the “Pill Draw” but only knocked over seven, Sue Avis left the five pin in an effort to leave a split for the “Snake Bite” and Ken Knoff left the head pin in his attempt to win Waldo, along with several other pins so he’ll know more of what to do on his next try.
Thunderbird Lanes would like to invite all bowlers ages 50 and up to join the festivities happening every Friday afternoon starting at 1 p.m.
Local Association Meeting
Notice to all USBC certified league bowlers: The Greater Lawton-Fort Sill USBC Bowling Association will be holding their annual meeting on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 1 p.m. at VFW Post 5263, 103 NE 20th Str., Lawton.