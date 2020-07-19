Perfection is back and in full force showing lines on both sides of the lanes at Thunderbird Lanes for equal opportunity scoring regardless of which foot you finish on. And you thought that I was going to say something about left or right hand preference didn’t you?
In all fairness there is a little bit more to rolling a perfect 300 game. Other little tidbits like skill, determi-nation, practice and experience are just a few that go along with the honor, but it’s out there folks as a pair of our local high rolling favorites proved on different occasions in last weeks highlights.
Rolling a 300 game is never a bad thing but some times are better than others and both this week were rolled during the preferred time, tournament play.
Starting the frenzy was Richard Jacoby who put together his 21st career perfect score while bowling his singles event of the 15th Annual City Open last Sunday.
Jacoby rolled 213, 300, 205 for a 718 series that is second highest for scratch singles scores in the tournament.
For the record, this is the first 300 game since the Coronavirus halting of league play and it is Jacoby’s first since May of 2018. That is a long dry spell for the reigning Super Senior Bowler of the Year.
The City Open ended last weekend and more results are further down in this article.
In the meantime, there was another perfect 300 game rolled last week, coming from the impromptu Po-Boy tournament last Monday evening at Thunderbird Lanes where Mark Hill put the string together his first game of bracket play.
After games of 270 and 234, Mark qualified for the bracket style roll-off top seed with a 504.
His third game of the event was where the 300 game was added, giving him 804 for his first three games of the night. Unfortunately, the event is not USBC certified so the 300 game, presumed to be Hill’s 30th, is only good for the count and that 800 series would not have counted anyway as it is a sepa-rate part of the tournament.
Nonetheless, that’s a lot of strikes!
Ironically, Richard Jacoby is the Po-Boy Tournament Official who reported on the July 13th Po-Boy event with the following press release:
“With less than one days notice, we still had 21 bowlers shoe up for last Monday’s event, including some wayward lost bowling souls from Wichita Falls.
It was a regular format tournament with 2 games of qualifying, then taking the top eight and seeding them into a match play bracket.”
Not far behind Mark Hill’s 504 top seed score was youth bowler Caden Burk with games of 231 and 232, a 495 qualifying sum.
The rest of the order went as follows, 3rd-Michael Pierson, 482, 4th-Tony Faustner, 477, 5th-Stephanie McCoy (Y), 467, 6th-Mike Wilson, 458, 7th-Ashley Fowler, 450 and 8th-Andrea Halstead, 443.
Alternates were Matt Casey with 438 and Blaine McKinney with 434.
“Andrea didn’t know what hit her as Mark Hill shot a 300 game at her 236 score,” Jacoby said concern-ing game one of the bracket eliminator.
Other first round results show Faustner advancing over McCoy 210-195, Wilson beating Pierson 239-217 and Burk winning over Fowler 263-230.
Reporting on the semi-finals Jacoby said, “Faustner sidelined Hill 227-218 while Caden Burk had the final five strikes to edge Wilson 240-234.”
Faustner and Burk met for the Championship round where there was no stopping young Caden Burk on celebrating his “Nana’s” a.k.a. Terri Burk, birthday, with a win.
Burk defeated Faustner 197-181.
15th Annual City Open Results
The final squads of the 15th Annual Open City Championship Tournament, held at Thunderbird Lanes in this season’s rotation, are in the books, showing the Team Champions as the team that held first from the first squad on.
As expected, the participation was low due to the pandemic and the fact that there just aren’t a lot of league bowlers on the floor during this time.
There were several good scores and series rolled during the event, beside the one and only honor of this season’s edition, Richard Jacoby’s perfect 300 game.
Tyler Price rolled the highest series of the tournament, a 758 in team on games of 259, 254 and 245.
Chris Yett was second highest with a 737, rolled where it counted most, in Singles. Yett had games of 268, 242 and 227.
Leading into that 737, Chris rolled 226, 234 and 268 for a 728 in doubles.
Jacoby’s 718 falls in right about here, followed by a 711 by Mark Hill that went 259, 216 and 236 in team.
Dale Perry shot 227, 258 and 225 for 710 in Singles and Bob Carter rolled 703 on games of 199, 258 and 246 in Doubles.
Below are the top three places in each category. Places to cash may vary. See posted final standings at Thunderbird Lanes.
Team (Hdcp):
1st — “Mzsfzts of Sozety”, 2864, Shannan Brown, Gary Tubbs Jr., David Yett and Chris Yett.
2nd – Family Home Medical, 2805, Steve Lindsay, Tony Faustner, Tyler Price and Mark Hill.
3rd – Who’s next, 2735, James Bomboy Sr., James Bomboy Jr., Steve Lindsay and James Biscaino.
Doubles (Hdcp):
1st – David Yett/Chris Yett, 1480
2nd – Steve Lindsay/Keith Thompson, 1445
3rd – Shannon Brown/Gary Tubbs Jr, 1430
Singles (Hdcp):
1st – Chris Yett, 793
2nd – Steve Lindsay, 754
3rd – Tony Faustner, 750
All Events (Hdcp)
1st – Chris Yett, 2317
2nd – Steve Lindsay, 2188
3rd – Shannan Brown, 2181
All Events Scratch (City Champion and Bowler of the Year points)
1st – 2019-2020 City Open Champion, Chris Yett, 2149
2nd – Mark Hill, 2079
3rd – Richard Jacoby, 2064
4th – Steve Lindsay, 1972
5th – Jim Bomboy Sr., 1913
On the League Front
We could not go any further without one last mention of Richard Jacoby, who really had a pretty decent week on the lanes.
As far as league play last week goes, Jacoby had the high series of 733, rolled in the senior Socialites league last Monday afternoon.
After shooting a 300 game the day before, Jacoby started this set with a 200 on the nose. He then re-grouped and ran the front ten, scoring a 289 for game two and then added a 244 for good measure to make up the series.
Also in the Socialites, we would like to welcome Dan Nicar back on the bowling scene with a 233 game out of the chute.
Keith Thompson started the Summer Scratch Trio with a 279 game that allowed for a front 3 total of 724. Thompson added a 229 for the night’s high 4 game block set of 953.
Mason Sterkel went 235, 235, 230 for 700 on the money and Steve Neher rolled the hard-luck 699 on games of 232, 243 and 224 for the night’s top three players.
The only other 700 on the books last week was from the TNT league where James Ray finished with 717 after starting the night with games of 256 and 276.
No-Tap News
It has been a while since we have seen a no-tap 900 series but Brant Hill was close in last Tuesday’s No-Tappers league, scoring 300, 260 and 300 for an 860 total.
Gary Webster was on a roll with a no-tap 300 out of the gate but an adjustment, needed due to a lane change from one end of the bowling center to the other, resulted in cutting the effort short at 782.
And in this week’s honorable mention, a triplicate series is not as easy as it sounds. Doing so in a no-tap format, even more difficult.
Walter Keithley however, came very close to shooting a triplicate in the No-Tappers league, scoring 232, 233 and 233.
Sam Bowman was the no-tap super striker, putting up an 864 for first place in the senior 9-Pin No Tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes last Friday afternoon.
Bowman rolled 300, 287 and 277 to make up the score that added up to 912 with handicap for the win.
JP Nauman rolled 823 for second and Robert Copeland finished in third with 822.
Bowman took first in the scratch event as well, followed by Copeland with a 786.
Reigning champ in the women’s division, Sue Avis, made it four titles in a row, cashing in first with 753.
Mystery Doubles winners were Sam Bowman/Damon Foster, 548, and the team of Duncan McDon-ald/Carl Christman took second in game one with 536.
Game two went to Robert Copeland and Michael Sneed for a 596 and the Bowman/Foster team took second with 565.
And in Game three, James Williams with Don Ginter Jr. took first with 567, followed by Cleo Travis and Sue Avis, 549.
Strike pot winners were Sam Bowman, Walter Keithley and Duane Hurwitz and there were no winners in the Special Shot, challenge feature.
The senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is held every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm. This event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages age 50 and above.
Guys and Dolls Finish 2019-2020 season
League Secretary Sandy Olson submitted the Guys and Dolls final reports, scores and standings with a smiley face and its easy to see why.
Secretaries and league officers have fretted endlessly to get these last weeks completed after the Covid-19 outbreak, without too much difficulty, and that time is here, finally.
Of course, just in time to start the 2020-2021 bowling season that is just around the corner.
This year’s Guys and Dolls league champions are team “Clean Sweep”, Carolyn Buxton, Bruce Flack, Bill Cox, James Buxton and Ronnie Jones, with 188 points, a noted 24 points away from the second place team, “The 300 Club”.
Bowling on the 300 Club team were Sandra Olson, LJ Dye, Paul Henderson, Johnny Fields and Daniel Quezada.
And finishing in third place just one point shy of second was team “Come and Get Some”, Barry Morris, Steve Saathoff, Craig Foster, Andrea Halstead and JP Nauman.
It seems like so long ago but it was just this past January when, in this very league, Andrea Halstead broke City and State records with her 866 series.
High game in the Guys and Dolls was a 289 by Gary Hance and High series was David Sherwood’s 788 from week before last.
High average honors went to Halstead for the gals who finished this league with a 205.34 average and for the guys, Gary Hance took the honor with 211.46.
What’s Happening?
Po-Boy Tourney, Monday nights at 7PM at Thunderbird Lanes. Sign up by 6:30.
Format changes are likely for the next few events. Call ahead for details.
Luck O’ the Irish tournament (Mixed Scotch Doubles) will be held next Saturday, July 25th. Entries are available at Thunderbird Lanes. Only 13 team spots remained at press time.
Annual Greater Lawton-Fort Sill USBC Association open meeting will be held on Saturday, August 22nd, at the VFW Post 5263, located at 103 NE 20th Street, Lawton.
The meeting will start at 1PM. All bowlers who are members of USBC are encouraged to attend.