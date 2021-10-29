Few high school football teams have the luxury that comes with a kicker who can make field goals in pressure situations. However, when you have to settle for field goals after reaching the red zone, it can be a sign of trouble to come.
On Thursday night, Eisenhower had two good offensive drives in the first quarter of a huge District 5A-2 matchup against Piedmont. On both occasions, the Eagles committed costly penalties, and instead of having a 14-0 lead, Ike came away with a pair of field goals and a 6-0 cushion that eventually melted away as the Wildcats escaped Cameron Stadium with a 21-12 victory that all but dashed Ike’s hopes of a playoff berth.
“We should have been up 14-0 after those two drives in the first quarter, but we killed ourselves with penalties,” Eisenhower head coach Eric Gibson said. “At the end of the day, you have to make plays and we hurt ourselves with some big penalties. We had that false start down there at the 1 and had to kick a field goal and then we had that 2nd-and-25 and couldn’t get the ball in the end zone. You have to find a way to get touchdowns when you are down there that close.”
The loss dropped Ike to 2-3 in district games (due to forfeit rules regarding Western Heights essentially rendering the Eagles’ win over the Jets as a non-game), the same mark that the Wildcats own as both teams eye their season-ending games next week, with Ike visiting powerful Carl Albert and Piedmont facing Woodward. Ike can still get a playoff berth but it would take a victory over Carl Albert and a Woodward win over Piedmont. If Ike and Piedmont both win next week and tie at 3-3, the Wildcats would advance due to the head-to-head win over Ike.
Ike got out of the gates fast, taking the opening kickoff and moving from its own 20 to a first down at the Piedmont 27. TreVaughn Walton had 61 yards on the drive, but lost three yards on first down, then Ike got its second false start penalty of the drive, setting up a 2nd-and-18 at the 35.
Walton ran a draw for 15 yards to arrange a 3rd-and-3 but Walton slipped trying to make a cut and with 4th-and-5 at the 22, Ike’s Aldo Hernandez banged home a 39-yard field goal into the stiff northwesterly crosswind.
Ike’s defense shut down the Wildcats’ first drive, but Piedmont got a 54-yard punt to pin the Eagles at their own 16. Walton got Ike out of that hole with a 24-yard run to the Piedmont 40. But then came another false start penalty, followed by a targeting call on an Ike player blocking downfield on a 3rd-and-5, forcing Ike to punt the ball away.
The Ike defense did its job again, forcing a punt that Ike’s Ziaire Walton returned 18 yards to the Piedmont 32. Two carries by Ziaire’s cousin TreVaughn set the Eagles up with a 1st-and-goal at the 6 before more penalty issues doomed that drive.
The first penalty pushed Ike back to the 11 but T. Walton gained 10 to put the ball just a yard away from paydirt. Two more T. Walton carries failed to move the ball any closer and on 4th-and-1 Ike was ready to go for the touchdown, but another false start penalty moved the ball back to the six. Hernandez came on to kick a 23-yarder with 9:12 left in the half.
At that point, the Wildcats were struggling to even get a first down against the Ike defense. But Piedmont finally got a couple of option pitches to work, and moved to the Ike 6 on nine plays, all on the ground. Once again, Ike’s defense rose to the challenge, forcing a 4th-and-goal at the 21 after Piedmont was called for a chop block.
The Wildcats completed a pass from Josh Mars to Cole Coffman that seemed to be for a touchdown, but Coffman fumbled the ball and Ike recovered in the end zone for a touchback as Ike escaped the first half still nursing that uncomfortable 6-0 lead.
Eventually, the Wildcats began making a few more plays out of their Flexbone offense, and with 4:38 left in the third, Cannon Wood scored on a 3-yard run and Talon Cope’s PAT put the visitors in front, 7-6.
Ike countered quickly, moving 38 yards to score on just five plays as Caiden Smalls got the score from 9 yards out. Smalls, though, was stopped on a 2-point conversion attempt. Still, Ike had regained the lead at 12-7, and Eagle fans had something to celebrate.
Then came the drive that really put Ike on the ropes as Piedmont drove from its own 22 to score on 11 plays, the score coming on a 4-yard run by Mars with 8:31 left in the game. Once again, Ike made a costly 15-yard personal foul penalty that set up a 1st-and-goal at the 4-yard line and Mars scored on the next play.
Ike had a chance to bounce right back, but on a 3rd-and-8 from the Ike 45, Will Trachte’s screen pass bounced off the hands of an Eagle receiver and Ike was forced to punt.
The Wildcats iced the win by moving 64 yards on 13 plays to score on a drive that drained more than 6:30 off the clock, leaving the Eagles with no hope of a comeback.