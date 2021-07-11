Regional and some national touring professional bowlers will be in the area this coming weekend to bowl in the Twin Oaks PBA Southwest Regional tournament at Twin Oaks bowling center.
The event will kick off Friday with a practice session during the afternoon and a mini-sweeper where local bowlers will be able to compete for a chance at a free entry into the tournament.
The real action starts on Saturday morning when the first squad of bowlers hit the lanes for eight games of qualifying.
Squad B will follow in the afternoon and on Saturday night, amateurs will have the opportunity to bowl with the pros in the Pro-Am.
Based on the number of entries, top qualifiers will be back on Sunday morning looking to make the cut to advance to match play.
Spectators are always welcome but you will need DOD identification to get in Fort Sill so be prepared.
For additional details contact Twin Oaks Bowling Center.
On the League front…
Not a skyrocket month for scoring thus far as this week’s high series missed the mark by 3 sticks with Matt Ray’s effort of 697.
Ray had games of 259, 236 and 202 to make up the series while bowling in the Roudy Bunch league.
Tanya Biscaino’s 242 high game for the ladies was also a product of this league and Teri Jester had the ladies high series total of 591 bowled in the Entertainers league.
One other item of note, it was nice to see some of our younger bowlers in the lineup this week, Andrew Briggs along with Andrew McCann and his new bride Kaitlyn McCann all under the age of 22.
No-tap action is still hot with Shirley Hanley leading her Summer Socialites No-Tap with a 799 on games of 243, 256 and 300.
And leading in the Tuesday No-Tappers was David Fishbeck with 805 while Bob Carter had high game with the league’s only no-tap 300 of the day.
Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama Results
Mike Peckinpaugh started the day looking for the win with a no-tap 300 game and after games of 264 and 241, ended it in first place with 838.
Second place went to Cle Cox for an 833, followed by Ernie McAllister with 825 thanks to a 290 for game three, and Don Ginter Jr. took the final spot with 818.
Shirley Hanley was still on point with an 821 that went 238, 298 and 207 to claim the women’s top prize followed by Karin Monahan’s 738 and Barbara Ellis’ 718.
Peckinpaugh, 805 and Hanley, 743, were one and two for the Scratch Singles event.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) Carl Christman/Sam Bowman, 577
(Gm 1, 2nd) Lucy Alvarez/Bob Henderson, 562
(Gm 2, 1st) Charline Paslay/Chick Ellis, 569
(Gm 2, 2nd) Carl Christman/Sam Bowman, 523
(Gm 3, 1st) Ernie McAllister/Randy Travis, 597
(Gm 3, 2nd) Becky Payette/Don Ginter Jr., 567
Strike pot winners:
Don Ginter Jr., Sam Bowman, Duncan McDonald
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Carl Christman (7+6+9=22): No winner
Match Play: Marshall Miller (X-X-X): WINNER
Pill Draw: Duncan McDonald (Needed 7, Got 7): WINNER
Waldo: Shirley Hanley (with head pin – left 4): No winner
Waldo: Shirley Hanley (without head pin – left 4-7-9): No winner
Thunderbird Lanes hosts the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama every Friday afternoon, starting at 1 p.m.
The event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
Faustner Crowned 3rd Summer Po-Boy Champ
Summer Po-Boy number three is in the books with 22 bowlers on hand for the competition.
Qualifying in first on games of 245 and 278 was Marc Cotledge of Altus with a 523.
Duncan McDonald rolled 237 and 231 for the second seat with 495, Tony Faustner shot 205 and 235 for 490 for third and Matt Ray had games of 203 and 257 for a 487 and fourth.
The remaining bowlers advancing to the match play single elimination bracket were Kaleb Phillips, 483, Mike Wilson, 480, Steve Lindsay, 473 and Sam Bowman, 451.
Please note that all series totals include handicap.
In the round of eight: Cotledge beat Bowman, 259-220, Phillips beat Ray 225-201, Faustner beat Wilson, 207-181 and Lindsay beat McDonald, 237-228.
Cotledge wasn’t backing down and made up a 64 pin deficit to advance to the finals over Phillips 203-184 and Faustner got the win over Lindsay 230-224 to set up for the final game of the night.
Cotledge was one of only two participants in this week’s event to have zero pins handicap, entering on a 220 average.
The finals saw Cotledge struggle with carry with a resulting 207 score while Faustner seemed to have found some steam and shot 234 scratch (259 handicap) to win the coveted Po-Boy Title.
Remember the Po-Boy events are now being held on Monday nights at Thunderbird Lanes. Entry fee will remain at just $25 per person.
The event will start at 7 p.m. Please sign up early to avoid any delays.