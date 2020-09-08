Early on, Jason Payne’s talent was clear to the Eisenhower coaches.
He was seeing time on the varsity as a freshman, even intercepting a pass in a game against Guthrie. He soon became a starter and had no qualms when coaches asked him to move from linebacker to defensive tackle last year. Ike Head Coach Eric Gibson describes Payne as a “great teammate” who does what does what is asked of him.
But coaches often hope and expect their best players to contribute beyond the field. And as a senior on a relatively young team, Payne has been looked to by his coaches to be more vocal. And while he doesn’t mind talking, playing the role of mentor didn’t come naturally to him at first.
“I’m kind of a hostile person sometimes,” Payne said. “Having to learn how to lead the team is something I’m still trying to learn. I’m not there yet, but I’m hoping to get there.”
Steps are certainly being made. Following Friday night’s disappointing loss to MacArthur — which ensured that yet another senior class would graduate Eisenhower without seeing the varsity team claiming a single city rivalry win in football — the emotions poured out of the Eagles players. Sick of losing year after year, demoralized by letting a 13-point lead slip away, they appeared as if their spirits had just been taken away from them.
“Hey, jog off the field, guys,” Payne said to his teammates following the alma mater. “We don’t walk off this field.”
It is just part of the process, a process that begins at home. Jason’s younger brother, Zach, is a sophomore on the Eagles varisty roster and made his way to second-string defensive tackle — a.k.a. his older brother’s backup. Jason said it’s a moment he’s been looking forward to for years, even it’s partially for somewhat sadistic reasons.
“When I was in 5th grade, he was trying to buck up to me in football,” Payne said. “I was trying to figure out when we’d be able to play against each other for real, and I said, ‘Senior and sophomore year, that’s when it would be head-to-head’. So, my whole life, I’ve kind of been training for this year, just to smoke him.”
But while the competition has always been there, so has the love. While he may want to beat Zach in drills, Jason still wants what’s best for his brother and for the team.
And while leadership may not always come easy to him, Payne is considering a life path that tends to breed leadership qualities, as he said that if football doesn’t work out, he believes he might enlist in the Air Force.
“I don’t really know what I want to do, and I think the Air Force would be a great opportunity to find what I’m looking for,” he said.